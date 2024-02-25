After many rumors, Walmart officially purchased TV brand Vizio earlier this week, and it’s celebrating such news by hosting a huge sale on Vizio TVs. Vizio TVs are pretty well-made for the price while also offering extensive advertising opportunities via its WatchFree+ channels and SmartCast operating system. For you though, it means a good TV for a great price. The sale is pretty large so it’s worth clicking through and checking it out for yourself. If you’d prefer some guidance though, take a look below at the highlights we’ve picked out. These are some pretty great TV deals.

What to shop for in the Walmart Vizio TV sale

Vizio is one of the best TV brands for QLED TVs which is reflected in its best sale offerings. One huge highlight is being able to buy a for only $298, saving $100 off the regular price of $398. The TV offers enhanced colors thanks to QLED technology along with Dolby Vision support and wide viewing angles. It also has AMD FreeSync certification and an integrated gaming menu for gamers while there’s DTS Virtual:X sound support.

If you want something better suited for gaming and watching movies, check out the for $648 reduced from $850. It has Dolby Vision Bright Mode for a brighter image and superior depth of color. There’s also a full array backlight for evenly distributed LEDs while the IQ Active Processor upscales the picture quality wonderfully. There’s also Active Pixel Tuning which provides intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones. Gamers will love the V-Gaming engine which automatically optimizes the picture for gaming with three HDMI 2.1 ports being ideal for the latest games consoles. There’s also Dynamic Motion Rate 120 for better motion clarity. It might not quite be one of the best TVs but at this price, it’s incredibly tempting.

Elsewhere in the Vizio sale at Walmart, you can buy a for just $158 so there’s truly something for every budget here. There are many other sizes and models too so it’s worth checking out the sale for yourself. We can’t say how long the Walmart Vizio sale will last for but stock is already running low on certain models. Check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations