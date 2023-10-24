 Skip to main content
This popular Vizio soundbar bundle is $200 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Vizio 5.1-channel V-Series soundbar and included subwoofer and speakers against a white background.
Vizio

Buying a new TV almost always requires an investment in soundbar deals because modern displays are too thin to fit premium speakers. Here’s a highly recommended offer from Best Buy — the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer, for an affordable $200 instead of its original price of $250. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket the $50 in savings, but given the soundbar’s popularity, we expect stocks to get sold out soon. Buy it now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar bundle

The numbers in the name of the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar is explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The “5” means it comes with five channels, namely the standard left and right channels, a center channel for clearer dialog, and two more channels for surround sound speakers. The three full-range speakers inside the soundbar create impressive sound, while the pair of low-profile surround speakers complete the immersive experience. Meanwhile, the “1” refers to the inclusion of a wireless subwoofer, which you can place anywhere in the room for your source of deep, booming bass.

The Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar is very easy to set up through an HDMI connection to your TV, and it can also play music from your mobile devices by linking up using Bluetooth. Once it’s up and running, you can enjoy 3D sound with DTS Virtual: X, and you can use voice commands to control your other smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple’s Siri through the soundbar.

Give your home theater setup the audio boost that it needs with the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar and its wireless subwoofer. It’s a tempting option from Best Buy because instead of $250, you’ll only have to pay $200 for this bundle following a $50 discount. We’re not sure how long this price will stick though, as stocks may already be running low. If you think the Vizio V-Series 5.1 soundbar is the perfect addition to your living room, what are you waiting for? Add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
