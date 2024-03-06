Usually $200, this Yamaha soundbar is discounted to $120

Buying from soundbar deals is the easiest way to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio output, as the slim designs of the best TVs don’t leave room for powerful speakers. While there are complete surround sound systems that go for hundreds of dollars, there are also budget-friendly options like the Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar. Amazon’s Woot, however, is currently selling it for even cheaper right now, with an $80 discount slashing its price to just $120 from $200. There’s still a lot of time before the offer ends, but it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase immediately because if stocks run out quickly, you’ll lose your chance at getting the soundbar at 40% off.

Why you should buy the Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar

The Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar looks extremely sleek and slim, but it’s powerful enough to provide a definite improvement in the audio experience within your living room. It comes with built-in subwoofers, which are speaker drivers that are dedicated to create low-frequency audio, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. While you enjoy deep bass from the subwoofers, you’ll also hear dialogue clearly with the soundbar’s Clear Voice technology, and get 3D surround sound with DTS Virtual: X.

It won’t take a lot of time to set up the Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar — you just need to connect it to your TV using either an HDMI cable or an optical cable. The soundbar also supports wireless connectivity through Bluetooth, so you can use it to play music or to hear the audio from the videos that you play on your smartphones or other types of mobile devices.

Getting a soundbar doesn’t have to cost you a lot, especially with offers like a 40% discount from Amazon’s Woot for the Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar. Instead of its already affordable original price of $200, you’ll only have to pay $120 for savings of $80. You’re going to have to be fast though — the offer only stands while stocks are available, and since we expect a lot of interest in the Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar, there’s a chance that you miss out on the bargain if you keep delaying your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations