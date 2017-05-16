$35-per-month YouTube TV adds a batch of new channels just weeks after launch

Why it matters to you Whether you're an existing subscriber or considering signing up, these new channels for YouTube TV should pique your interest.

YouTube is working to build out the $35-a-month live TV streaming service that it launched just over a month ago, already adding more channels to keep subscribers entertained.

New to YouTube TV this week comes programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Telemundo, and We TV. This runs alongside YouTube TV’s existing offerings of around 50 channels that include live content from major networks ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, as well as a number of sports channels, other cable regulars such as USA and FX, and more besides. Access to YouTube Red Originals is also included in the subscription price.

YouTube had already announced that the new channels were on their way, with the Google-owned company delivering on its promise just a few weeks after the launch of its new service.

If you’re living with others, YouTube TV lets you create six different profiles for one account while at the same time allowing for unlimited content storage that stays in the cloud for up to nine months. Even better, you can stream from three different profiles at the same time, which should help to cut back on intra-family feuds. And, of course, you can watch YouTube TV content anytime, anyplace, and via multiple platforms, so long as you have an internet connection.

YouTube TV currently serves select locations across the U.S. — namely New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Philadelphia — though it’s promising more markets are coming “soon.”

You can try YouTube TV for a month for free, but before you dive in, you might want to check out Digital Trends’ take on similar available services such as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and Hulu Live.