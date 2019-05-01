Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices of Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vac with and without Echo Dot

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon slashed the price of the Alexa and Google Home-compatible Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum for two daily deals, with and without a third-generation Echo Dot. These deals expire at midnight tonight East Coast time, and the Ecovacs price is the lowest since mid-December, which was the lowest price we’ve seen.

Full disclosure: I purchased an Ecovacs Deebot N79S on December 14, 2018, when it was last on sale for $150. It was our first robotic vacuum, and it easily exceeded our expectations. We wanted this specific model so we could use it with our Alexa-based smart home setup. Even though Ecovacs states the N79 robot vacs are best for hard floors, our Deebot has no trouble with the medium pile carpeting in bedrooms. Our robot vacuum is working just fine and keeps our home floors tidier than we certainly would because it rolls easily under furniture. I surprised my wife with the Deebot as a “family” Christmas gift. After about three weeks, one day when the robot vac rolled by, she said, “Best gift ever!”

This daily deal discounts the Ecovacs Debot N79S by 50% for $150 off. If you buy the bundled deal that includes the robot vac and an Echo Dot, which also has 50% off and expires at midnight, the total savings is $175. Whether you’re looking for a gift for Mother’s Day or an upcoming wedding or you’d like to have your own robotic assistant to keep your floors clean,  these two deals can help you save up to $175.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner — $150 off

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S model uses three cleaning stages to keep your floors free of dust, dirt, dog hair, and pretty much anything it encounters. When the robo vac senses a greater than usual amount of dirt, it automatically switches to Max Mode, which increases the suction power up to two times to get the job done. The Deebot senses obstacles and dropoffs such as stairs and changes direction to avoid them. The vacuum comes with a remote for selecting automatic mode, single room mode, spot cleaning mode, and return to the charger base. The Ecovacs Home app displays the current cleaning mode and remaining battery power. You can also use Alexa voice commands to tell the Deebot N79S to start, stop, and return to the charger.

Normally priced $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is just $150 during this one-day sale that ends at midnight tonight. If you want a solid-performing robot vac that works with Alexa, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the best price we’ve seen for this impressive machine.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Echo Dot — $175 off

amazon deal ecovacs deebot n79s with echo dot robotic vacuum cleaner 1000x666
Usually $350 if purchased separately, the price for the Ecovacs Deebot N79S bundled with a third-generation Echo Dot is $175 for this one-day deal. If you like everything you’ve read and want to pick up your first Alexa device or add to your existing smart home configuration, this is a chance to buy both the robot vac and the Echo Dot at half price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

