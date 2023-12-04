 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

1,000+ DeWalt tool and accessory prices slashed

Albert Bassili
By
A DeWalt drill being used.
.

Being handy around the house is important, whether it’s fixing up some stuff that has fallen apart or doing home renovation and improvement. The same goes for shop tools and things like jig saws and sanders, as having those nearby and the skills to use them can save you a lot of money. Even so, power tools can be quite expensive, and you might end up using all that money you save doing things yourself by buying the tools. Luckily, there are a couple of great sales you can take advantage of, such as this massive one from Amazon on Dewalt tools and accessories. There are thousands of things on sale, so you’ll certainly find something you’ll use and while we’ve done our best to collect some of our favorite deals, be sure to check everything using the button below. Also, be sure to check out some excellent cordless vacuum deals because you will almost certainly leave behind a mess.

What you should buy in the DeWalt Tool & Accessory sale

Probably one of the better things to grab if you’re building a whole new toolset is this 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, which gives you two very important tools . That said, you could buy each one individually if you have the other, like this 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit that’s and includes a battery pack. Alternatively, if you want something fancier, you could always get this 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench Kit, for example, which is .

Alternatively, if you’re looking for shop tools, there are some of those too, such as this 20V MAX Orbital Sander with a brushless motor which is . There is also this excellent 20V MAX XR Jig Saw with a 3,200 Blade Speed and LED light that’s been . Circular saws are also quite popular shop tools, and DeWalt has some of those too, like this 20V MAX Circular Saw that .

Related

Amazon also has some critical DeWalt accessories for sale, such as the DPG82 Concealer Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles that have been and should absolutely be picked up for your safety. If you have a lot of tools, or use them often, it’s also worth grabbing a two-pack of the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Battery . You should also probably grab the DEWALT TSTAK Tool Box to keep everything inside, especially since it’s been .

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Dyson Corrale Straightener is $270 off for Cyber Monday 2023
Dyson Corrale

You don't get many chances to buy the Dyson Corrale hair straightener at a discount, but there's an offer available today. In one of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've come across for Dyson products, Walmart is selling the Corrale for just $180 instead of $450. However, while that's a massive $270 in savings, you should know that this is a refurbished model, though it comes with an official 12-month warranty from Dyson. That's actually a substantially bigger discount than we've found for the Dyson Airwrap, which only has a $100 discount right now.

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale Straightener
The Dyson Corrale Straightener is a premium hair straightener that typically means you need fewer passes to get your hair straight. Unlike regular straighteners that use solid plates, this one uses flexing plates so it can shape and gather hair, providing you with enhanced styling options with less heat so it's kinder for your hair. Dyson promises half the damage, reduced frizz, and fewer flyaways when you use the straighteners.

Read more
This portable power station is $198 for Cyber Monday and I never hit the road without it
Bluetti EB3A Solar Generator with smart power management.

There are a lot of great reasons to add a portable power station to your smart home, and this Cyber Monday deal is at the top of the list. The Bluetti EB3A portable power station is regularly priced at $299, which is pretty reasonable as portable power stations go. But among the current Cyber Monday deals you’ll find at Amazon right now is a $101 savings on the EB3A, which brings its price down to just $198. Amazon is also including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Bluetti EB3A portable power station
In addition to its discounted Cyber Monday price, one of the best reasons to get the Bluetti EB3A is that it makes a great digital lifestyle extension. In fact, I’ve used it in just such a way for a little while now. With the EB3A in tow I’ve filed articles with Digital Trends from the tailgate of my SUV, from a picnic table near the beach, and from campgrounds along the highway. It has two power outlets for keeping larger devices like laptops and cameras charged up, as well as several USB ports that can be used to connect smaller devices like phones and tablets. It even has a wireless charging pad, which is more convenience than my home desk came with.

Read more
Cyber Monday deal gets you this Ring Video Doorbell for $55
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

Installing a video doorbell is a great way to increase the security of your home. They are simple to install and relatively cheap. There's a ton of video doorbells to choose from, but one of the most popular options is the Ring Video Doorbell. Luckily, there is a great Cyber Monday sale from Amazon that lets you grab it for just $55, rather than the $100 it usually goes for. That's almost half off and a substantial discount, so if you're interested, you should grab the deal while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
The Ring Video Doorbell has been out for quite a while now, and it has a lot going for it, even though it's a bit older at this point. The 1080p image is still pretty good, with a solid field of view, so you don't feel people are cut out of the frame. It also comes with a motion sensor that will trigger when things pass by, or, if you prefer, you can set it to alert for only certain things, which is an excellent feature to have if you live in a busy neighborhood. That said, this bundle doesn't come with the indoor chime, so you'll have to rely on your phone for notifications when the door rings. You can get a Ring Chime if you want, but it

Read more