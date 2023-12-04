Being handy around the house is important, whether it’s fixing up some stuff that has fallen apart or doing home renovation and improvement. The same goes for shop tools and things like jig saws and sanders, as having those nearby and the skills to use them can save you a lot of money. Even so, power tools can be quite expensive, and you might end up using all that money you save doing things yourself by buying the tools. Luckily, there are a couple of great sales you can take advantage of, such as this massive one from Amazon on Dewalt tools and accessories. There are thousands of things on sale, so you’ll certainly find something you’ll use and while we’ve done our best to collect some of our favorite deals, be sure to check everything using the button below. Also, be sure to check out some excellent cordless vacuum deals because you will almost certainly leave behind a mess.

What you should buy in the DeWalt Tool & Accessory sale

Probably one of the better things to grab if you’re building a whole new toolset is this 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, which gives you two very important tools . That said, you could buy each one individually if you have the other, like this 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit that’s and includes a battery pack. Alternatively, if you want something fancier, you could always get this 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench Kit, for example, which is .

Alternatively, if you’re looking for shop tools, there are some of those too, such as this 20V MAX Orbital Sander with a brushless motor which is . There is also this excellent 20V MAX XR Jig Saw with a 3,200 Blade Speed and LED light that’s been . Circular saws are also quite popular shop tools, and DeWalt has some of those too, like this 20V MAX Circular Saw that .

Amazon also has some critical DeWalt accessories for sale, such as the DPG82 Concealer Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggles that have been and should absolutely be picked up for your safety. If you have a lot of tools, or use them often, it’s also worth grabbing a two-pack of the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Battery . You should also probably grab the DEWALT TSTAK Tool Box to keep everything inside, especially since it’s been .

