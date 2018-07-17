Clean your home for cheap with these awesome Prime Day vacuum deals

Share

Modern technology has made keeping a clean home a little bit easier, and now that time-saving tech is getting cheaper too. For Prime Day 2018, Amazon is slashing the prices of many of our favorite vacuums, some of which are of the robot variety, which means you could avoid lifting a finger and avoid spending a fortune on your household cleaners. Some of these are lightning deals, however, so you’ll want to act quickly in order to claim them.

First up is the Proscenic 790T Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which boasts Alexa integrations, as well as app-based control. Thanks to its Automatic Navigation feature, this bot promises smart mapping and a logical cleaning pattern to cover all parts of your hardwood or carpeted floor. Its anti-fall sensors help the robot vacuum go under sofas, beds, and around furniture, all while avoiding collisions. And the Prosenic 790T claims to be able to sweep, vacuum, and mop, taking care of everything at once. It’s currently on sale for 23 percent off, or $200.

Then, there’s the Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is being substantially discounted and will cost you just $170 (43 percent less than usual). It also works with Alexa and has a Max Cleaning Mode that increases its cleaning power by 100 percent anytime you need some extra muscle. You can use the Ecovacs app to customize, schedule, and monitor cleaning sessions, and its three specialized cleaning modes will help you tidy up any area.

Also on sale is the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, which promises to be good for carpets, pet hair, and hard floors. It boasts Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as Alexa integrations, and with its auto-adjust cleaning head, it can automatically adapt its height to effectively clean different surfaces. The battery life of the Roomba allows it to run for 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. It’s 34 percent off and on sale for $230.

As for the non-robot vacuums, there’s the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, now $365, down from its original price of $420. Without cords, it’s also practically without hassle, and thanks to its lightweight nature, it can be taken just about anywhere you need. It’ll run for 40 minutes at a time on a single charge, and its instant-release trigger allows you to only use battery while the vacuum is actually cleaning. Plus, the whole-machine HEPA filtration system claims to capture allergens and expel cleaner air.

And finally, there’s the Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum, on sale for $175, or 30 percent off. It’s not cordless, but it will simultaneously vacuum and wash your floors. And with a 25-foot cord length, you’ll have plenty of room to move. The Bissell machine boasts a dual-action multisurface brush made of microfiber and nylon, which allows it to mop and pick up dry debris like dust at the same time.