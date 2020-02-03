Amazon’s Alexa-compatible Echo smart home platform builds on the smart speakers and displays we use to talk to Alexa to ask questions and give instructions. Amazon discounts the various Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show models frequently, not only to help more people start using the giant retailer’s smart home platform, but also to encourage us to add more devices to existing setups. In this latest sale, Amazon slashed the prices as much as 40% on the full line of Alexa-compatible smart speakers and smart displays.

Since the holiday sales died down, Amazon has kept its smart speaker and display prices at or close to the full list price. Now, for an unspecified length of time, we found some excellent deals on the Echo and Show models. We track smart home device prices at major merchants, especially prices for the Amazon Echo Alexa-compatible and Google Nest Google Assistant-compatible platforms.

Amazon smart home device prices often fluctuate, hitting their deepest discount levels during Black Friday and July’s Amazon Prime sales events. However, you don’t need to wait for those two sales to enjoy significant savings. Whether you’re buying your first Alexa-compatible smart speaker or display or looking for good deals to add devices to more areas in your home, these eight deals can help you save up to $80.

Alexa-compatible smart speakers

Amazon’s Echo smart speakers share a full complement of smart home features. From the Echo Dot (usual list $50, $30 here) to the Echo Plus ($150 list price, on sale for $120 with a free smart light bulb), the core purpose of each Echo smart speaker is to enable two-way audio between you and Alexa, the digital voice assistant.

The primary differences between the five models below are sound playback quality and, with the Kids Edition, parental controls and access to curated age-appropriate content. As with the other Amazon smart speakers, you can manually turn off the microphone for privacy assurance.

Echo Dot — $20 off



The third-generation Echo Dot continues its run both as the lowest priced and bestselling full-function Echo smart speaker. If you don’t care about better-sounding music than the Dot can produce, which isn’t bad for background sound, there’s no functional reason to buy one of the more costly models.

You can speak to the Echo Dot to ask Alexa questions, set timers and alarms, hear the news, weather, and sports scores, play songs or playlists, make and take voice calls, and control and manage other smart home devices. Normally priced at $50, the Echo Dot is just $30 during this sale. If you want your first or another smart speaker, this is a good opportunity to save.

Echo Dot with clock — $20 off



The Echo Dot with clock has an LED display that can show the current time, remaining timer duration, or temperature. For $10 more than the standard Echo Dot, you don’t have to ask for the time or temperature — a quick glance will do.

Normally priced at $60, the Echo Dot with clock is just $40 for this sale. If you want the added convenience of the LED, take advantage of this decent discount.

Echo Dot Kids Edition — $20 off



The Echo Dot Kids Edition is a special-purpose device specifically for kids and their parents. The Kids Edition has a parent control panel that lets you set time limits and view how your child used it. This edition also has multiple privacy layers and includes a one-year paid subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, with new age-appropriate content and games added monthly. After the first year, the subscription continues at $2.99 a month unless you cancel.

Normally priced at $70, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is just $50 during this sale. If you want a smart speaker for a child with parental controls and pre-screened content, this is a good buy.

Amazon Echo — $25 off



The Amazon Echo, currently in its third generation, justifies its higher price with better audio. Dolby-powered premium speakers with stronger bass, clear high frequencies, and 360-degree sound dispersion make this speaker a good choice for music lovers who want even their background music to meet discerning standards. You can also use the Echo to fill a moderate-sized room during a party.

Normally priced at $100, the Amazon Echo is just $75 during this sale. If you can’t live without quality sound, this is your starting point and it’s on sale for an attractive price.

Amazon Echo Plus with Philips Hue Bulb — $60 off



The Amazon Echo Plus bundled with a Philips Hue Bulb is a great deal in several ways. The Philips Hue Bulb is added at no extra cost to you because the Echo Plus without the smart bulb costs the same as the bundled deal. The Echo Plus also supplies a step up in audio playback, with an equalizer to customize your sound plus a built-in Zigbee hub that accommodates additional smart home devices that can’t work on an Echo platform without a hub.

Normally $180 when priced separately, the Amazon Echo Plus and Philips Hue Bulb bundle is discounted to $120 for this sale. If you need better music, an additional device hub, and a smart light starter kit, this is an awesome deal.

Alexa-compatible smart displays

Visual content enhances communication and audio content in a variety of manners with the Alexa-compatible Echo Show displays. Don’t expect any of the three smart displays to become your family’s go-to screen for watching Netflix or TV series; the largest model is only 10.5-inches diagonally. However, the Show display is convenient for viewing photos, finding song lyrics, following recipes, catching quick news clips, checking the weather, or even livestreaming video security camera content. The main difference between the three models is display size and resolution. All three models have microphone and camera off-buttons.

Echo Show5 — $25 off



The smallest, least expensive, and therefore the most popular Alexa smart display is the Echo Show 5. The Show 5 has a 5.5-inch diagonal screen with a 960 x 480 resolution. A single 4-watt speaker is sufficient for desktop questions and music that won’t disturb people in other rooms. The Show 5’s camera can capture 1-megapixel images.

Normally priced at $90, the Echo Show 5 is on sale for $65. If you want a smart display for convenient visual reminders, to view security camera livestreams, or check short video clips, take advantage of this low sale price.

Echo Show 8 — $40 off



The Echo Show 8, on sale for just $25 more than the Show 5’s discounted price gives you more video content and better sound. The Show 8, which is also the newest model, has an 8-inch diagonal display with a 1,280 x 800 resolution and plays music at a decent level and quality with two 2-inch speakers, powered by 10 watts per channel.

Normally priced at $130, Amazon cut the Echo Show 8 price to $90. If you need a display that you can see halfway across most rooms without needing to walk close and a device that plays music loud enough to fill your home office or bedroom, this is a great opportunity to save.

Echo Show with Philips Hue Bulb — $80 off



The Echo Show was the original Alexa smart display. This second-generation version has a 10.1-inch diagonal screen with 1,280 x 800 resolution and a pair of 2.2-inch, 10-watt speakers. Similar to the Echo Plus smart speaker, the Echo Show also has an integrated Zigbee hub for adding smart home devices to your network. The Show has an upgraded 5-megapixel camera. You can pay the same for this display with or without the bundled Philips Hue Bulb, so the bundle is an even better deal.

Normally priced $260 if purchased separately, the Echo Show with a Philips Hue Bulb is $180 during this sale. If you need the largest Echo Show smart display with the best picture and sound, best camera, and a smart device hub, this is the time to take advantage of this awesome price.

