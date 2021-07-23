Professionally monitored home security systems allow authorities to respond quickly to situations in your home, but DIY systems without professional monitoring require a more hands-on approach. Arlo offers limited monitoring and gives you the ability to keep an eye on your home yourself, but a new feature means you can send emergency responders to the location where your camera is installed with the press of a button.

As long as you are subscribed to the Arlo Secure subscription plan, you receive emergency response services, unlimited device support, and 30 days of cloud recording. You can also record video in up to 4K resolution. Most importantly, you receive the option to send fire, police, or medical responders to your camera’s location with a single touch. This removes the need to speak with a dispatcher and saves time.

Responders receive critical information through the Arlo app, allowing them to prepare while en route to your home. Emergency responders can then provide updates to users through the Arlo app, SMS messaging, or with a voice call.

All new Arlo users will have the chance to try this out, as new Arlo hardware purchases ship with a three-month free trial of Arlo Secure Plus.

In addition to the emergency response feature, Arlo Secure provides users with Smart Interactive Notifications. This feature allows users to respond to notifications or view an animated preview of video through the lock screen. Users also get Advanced Object Detection, Smoke and CO Alarm Detection, and Cloud-based activity zones. These smart notifications provide an increased level of security, while activity zones let you block unwanted notifications.

You can also call a friend through the Arlo app, as well as reach out to Arlo’s technical support team 24 hours a day through phone, chat, or the support center. On top of all of this, Arlo Secure takes 10% off purchases made at Arlo.com.

When an emergency happens in your home, whether that’s a fire, break-in, or medical situation, the last thing you want to do is waste time talking to a dispatcher. Arlo makes it easy to call for help and fill responders in on the details later.

Editors' Recommendations