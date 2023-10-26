Why get just one camera from security camera deals when you can acquire a complete bundle at 50% off? That’s Best Buy’s offer for the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle, which is down to an affordable $300 from its original price of $600. That’s $300 in savings for a package that includes three security cameras, among other things, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain. If you’re interested, you’re going to want to complete your purchase immediately, as there’s a chance that the bundle’s price is back to normal tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera sits on top of our roundups of the best home security cameras and best outdoor security cameras — that’s how highly we think of this surveillance device. The wireless security camera can stream videos at 2K resolution and a 160-degree diagonal view with auto image correction to reduce the fisheye effect, and it also offers color night vision so that dark won’t be a problem. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera features an integrated spotlight and siren that can deter unwanted guests, noise-canceling two-way audio so you can communicate with visitors, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

You’ll get three units of the device in the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle, so you can place it in critical parts of your home. The package also includes four rechargeable batteries, so you have a spare one that’s ready to swap in at any time, and a dual battery recharging station. You’ll also get three anti-theft mounts, one for each security camera, and a security yard sign to let potential intruders know that you’re protected by the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle will give you peace of mind with the protection that it will provide to your family and home, and it’s currently easy on the wallet due to a $300 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $600, you’ll only have to pay $300 for this complete package, but only if you’re able to finish the transaction while the savings are still available. Once the deal is gone, there’s no telling when it will return, so if you want to get the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle at 50% off, you should buy it right now.

