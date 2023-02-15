This home security camera bundle, which includes three units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $280 discount that brings its price down to $320 from its original price of $600. If you’re looking for security camera deals because you want additional protection for your family despite a tight budget, your search probably ends with this attention-grabbing offer.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is our top choice among the best home security cameras partly because, unlike its predecessors, it no longer needs a hub to function. You can connect the wireless camera to your home’s Wi-Fi router through a seamless setup process, and once it’s up and running, you’ll be able to see and record videos in 2K quality with color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions, so it can be placed outdoor or indoor, and it comes with a built-in siren and an integrated spotlight that you can manually or automatically activate through its companion app.

The bundle on sale includes three units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera for wider coverage around your home. Also included in the package are four rechargeable batteries so that you have a spare one, a dual battery charging station, an anti-theft mount with a security key for each camera, and a yard sign that may help deter intruders from even trying. Every purchase is accompanied by a trial to Arlo Secure, which includes cloud storage for recordings, advanced object detection, and smart activity zones, among other additional security features.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera provides top-of-the-line protection, and this bundle that includes three units of the security camera will help further safeguard your home. The bundle’s original cost of $600 is already a small price to pay for your peace of mind, but you can get it from Best Buy for just $320 following a $280 discount. You should hurry not just to take advantage of the offer while it’s still online, but also to ensure your family’s safety as soon as possible.

