Usually, when we think about wellness, we think of it being removed from all of the modern comforts that we’ve grown accustomed to. Ling Technology wants to infuse the concepts of wellness with the smarts of modern technology, and that idea has come together in the Auri smart home lamp. On display at CES 2019, the lamp produces calming lights and sounds meant to help you find your center. It also has Alexa built into it, just in case.

According to Ling Technology, Auri is different than your standard smart speaker. While it bears a similar shape, its exterior is designed to show off intelligent lighting that can help promote a sense of calm and relaxation. LEDs under the outer diffuser shell provide the lighting. The lights are designed to work in combination with relaxing sounds to create a “natural and emotional ambiance” in your room that is meant to help eliminate feelings of stress and enhance your focus when you need it most. You can also use the lights for more traditional purposes like reading late at night.

Of course, like most smart speakers, Auri has a voice assistant built into it. In this case, it’s Amazon’s popular artificial intelligence Alexa. You can use Alexa same as you would with any other device—ask it questions, give it commands, have it play your favorite music via Apple Music or Spotify. You can even control the rest of your smart home products with Alexa through Auri if you want, making the mood-changing lamp a hub for home as well as a source of calm.

“We are excited to launch Auri as we have worked for two years creating the ultimate ubiquitous A.I. product for your home,” Jiawei Gu, CEO of Ling Technology, said in a statement. “Our goal is to have a single product which helps you to take care of yourself, without the intrusion of technology, all within one product.“

Auri isn’t available quite yet. Ling Technology is launching an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for the lamp. During the campaign, it will be available for $129 (though there’s always the chance things fall through on a crowdfunding campaign, so be careful). The company plans to sell the lamp for a retail price of $230.

