 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s Deal of the Day is a cupboard-sized air fryer for $18

Briley Kenney
By
Bella Pro Series 2-Quart Manual Air Fryer product image.
Best Buy

Some of the most popular electronics and appliance offers you’ll find scattered throughout the year are some excellent air fryer deals. They’re generally smaller than other appliances, even a toaster oven, and incredibly versatile. Yes, you can air fry foods without all the unhealthy oils that a traditional deep fryer uses, but they include other settings too — to bake, crisp, roast, and more. Moreover, there are lots of different air fryers to choose from, especially within Bella’s inventory, the brand featured in this next deal. As part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offer, you can grab the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer for just $18 today, down from $45 and saving you $27. That is a fantastic deal, this is a capable little air fryer, and let’s take a quick look at why that is.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer

Using high-performance circular heat technology that delivers heat evenly to foods being cooked inside, the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer has a 1.7-pound food capacity, enough to feed a small family. It’s also ready faster than a conventional oven or appliances, with 50% faster preheating times. Yes, you should still preheat an air fryer depending on what you’re cooking.

The other thing you may need to worry about is how to clean an air fryer, but this Bella Pro Series makes the entire process simple and painless. When you’re done, you can remove the dishwasher-safe non-stick pan and crisping tray and throw them right into your dishwasher for a quick wash.

Related

Wondering what kind of meals the Bella Pro Series can handle? You can cook everything from french fries and snacks — like pizza rolls — to fried chicken, roasted salmon, kale chips, pastries, bagels, and so much more. The adjustable temperature can be set between 175 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 60-minute timer that shuts off after the specified time and sounds an audible alert to let you know your food is done.

It’s simple, easy to use, doesn’t take up much space, and is incredibly versatile. If you don’t already have an air fryer and want to try them out, this is an excellent entry point. And at its current deal price, of just $18, you’re saving $27 and getting the small appliance at a steal. Don’t wait, this deal won’t be available forever. In fact, it’s Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, so it won’t even stick around for more than, you guessed it, a day. Do yourself a favor and go take a look.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Roborock Prime Day sale brings huge savings on top robot vacuums
The S7 Max Ultra vacuuming in a messy room.

This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.
Prime Day is a good opportunity to land some great tech deals, and among the Prime Day deals taking place are some great robot vacuum deals. If you’re looking for a discount on some of the best robot vacuums you should turn your eyes toward Roborock’s robot vacuum model lineup. Roborock is responsible for several of the models on the best robot vacuum list, and its Prime Day pricing is hard to beat. Amazon is offering massive discounts through July 16 on several Roborock vacuums. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down, so read onward to save big on a Roborock robot vacuum while you can.

You can always check out Roborock’s storefront to see the full list of deals that are currently available.
Shop Now
 
Roborock S8 — $150 off, now $600

Read more
The Best ECOVACS Prime Day deals: Hands-free cleaning and intelligent vacuum-mop combos
N8 PRO+ lifestyle image with child nearby

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS
Amazon's Prime Day is back, and its own tech, devices, and gear aren't the only things worth shopping during the big event. This year there's a definite focus on more practical items, like cleaning supplies, food, and other items you might need -- but can get at an excellent discount -- as opposed to electronics like TVs, game consoles, tablets, and beyond. But one tech item that should be in every home is a smart cleaning solution, or rather a smart vacuum and mop combo, precisely like what ECOVACS offers. Each model is different, but for the most part they offer hands-free cleaning and maintenance so you can focus on your busy life, and not have to worry about all the messes that you leave behind, that your kids might make, or that your pets might create. In the interest of brevity, we've collected all of the best ECOVACS deals that are live as part of the event, and you can peruse those below.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 PRO+ -- $300, was $700

Most smart vacuums are expensive, inordinately expensive -- we get it. But the N8+ PRO is an entry-level vacuum and mop that offers a host of intelligent features, for a low price, and that's before you even consider the Prime Day discounts going on right now. And just because you're sticking to a budget doesn't mean you'll sacrifice features, as this vacuum and mop combo is smart, capable, and convenient. That explains why the N8 PRO+ has become the top choice for over 500,000 users.

Read more
This robot lawn mower is $400 off for Amazon Prime Day
husqvarna automower 415x deal amazon prime day 2023 robotic lawn mower lifestyle image

One of the best Prime Day deals is one we don't see too often -- a hefty discount on a robot lawn mower. The robot lawn mower in question is the Husqvarna Automower 415X. It's usually priced at $2,000 but it's down to $1,600 right now so you're saving 20% off the regular price. This still isn't exactly cheap but if you're someone in need of an easier way to keep your garden and yard maintained, it's a good investment. One of the better Prime Day smart home deals around, let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower
Husqvarna features in our look at the best robot lawn mowers thanks to its excellent reputation. It's particularly well suited for small to medium yards. If you're wondering how robot lawn mowers work, the Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower is the perfect example. You simply set it up by defining the mowing area with the included boundary wire and sync it with your phone and the companion app. From there, you can control it from anywhere. It's capable of cutting up to 0.4 acres before having to head back to base with it able to cope with up to 40-degree slopes. It has a cutting width of 8.7 inches and an area capacity of 680 square feet per hour.

Read more