Some of the most popular electronics and appliance offers you’ll find scattered throughout the year are some excellent air fryer deals. They’re generally smaller than other appliances, even a toaster oven, and incredibly versatile. Yes, you can air fry foods without all the unhealthy oils that a traditional deep fryer uses, but they include other settings too — to bake, crisp, roast, and more. Moreover, there are lots of different air fryers to choose from, especially within Bella’s inventory, the brand featured in this next deal. As part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offer, you can grab the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer for just $18 today, down from $45 and saving you $27. That is a fantastic deal, this is a capable little air fryer, and let’s take a quick look at why that is.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer

Using high-performance circular heat technology that delivers heat evenly to foods being cooked inside, the Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer has a 1.7-pound food capacity, enough to feed a small family. It’s also ready faster than a conventional oven or appliances, with 50% faster preheating times. Yes, you should still preheat an air fryer depending on what you’re cooking.

The other thing you may need to worry about is how to clean an air fryer, but this Bella Pro Series makes the entire process simple and painless. When you’re done, you can remove the dishwasher-safe non-stick pan and crisping tray and throw them right into your dishwasher for a quick wash.

Wondering what kind of meals the Bella Pro Series can handle? You can cook everything from french fries and snacks — like pizza rolls — to fried chicken, roasted salmon, kale chips, pastries, bagels, and so much more. The adjustable temperature can be set between 175 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 60-minute timer that shuts off after the specified time and sounds an audible alert to let you know your food is done.

It’s simple, easy to use, doesn’t take up much space, and is incredibly versatile. If you don’t already have an air fryer and want to try them out, this is an excellent entry point. And at its current deal price, of just $18, you’re saving $27 and getting the small appliance at a steal. Don’t wait, this deal won’t be available forever. In fact, it’s Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, so it won’t even stick around for more than, you guessed it, a day. Do yourself a favor and go take a look.

Editors' Recommendations