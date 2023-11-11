 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Shark Black Friday sale: Save on vacuums, air purifiers, and more

Albert Bassili
By

Shark makes a whole range of products, from hair dryers to air purifiers, and they’re pretty reasonably priced compared to similar products from other brands. Even better, with November becoming the new Black Friday, there are a ton of great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of on Shark products. Naturally, these deals are distributed across several different retailers, so we’ve done our best to collect the best deals and bring them to you here. Also, be sure to check back regularly as we update this page with newer and better deals.

Best Shark Hair Dryer Black Friday Deals

A woman wearing a white t-shirt uses the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer to blow dry her hair.
Shark

While Shark might not be as fancy of a company as Dyson, they do make a pretty good hair dryer, and it even looks quite similar to the Dyson Supersonic. Luckily, none of Shark’s products are as expensive, so you can get yourself a high-quality hair dryer for a pretty good price.

  • Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator and Styling Brush —
  • SHARK HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer with three attachments —

Best Shark Air Purifier Black Friday Deals

Shark Air Purifier 4 from air purifier deals lifestyle image in bedroom.
Shark

If you live in a city, especially with a lot of congestion, then grabbing a good air purifier can make a big difference to your overall health. Surprisingly, Shark also makes some pretty good air purifiers at reasonable prices, although if you want something more high-end and fancy, they do that too.

  • Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier —
  • Shark HP132 Clean Sense Air Purifier with Odor Neutralizer —
  • Shark HP202 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX —
  • Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX —
  • Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, Heater & Fan —

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals

A woman on a sofa controls the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum with her smartphone.
Shark

While most people tend to associate robot vacuums with Roomba, many other great companies make them, such as Shark. You can get a lot of different versions too, such as one that comes with a mop, or self-emptying vacuums that lower the hassle associate with non-self-emptying robot vacuums.

  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark RV2310 Matrix Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base —
  • Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop —
  • Shark Matrix Self-Emptying —
  • Shark AI Ultra 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Bagless Self Empty Base —
  • Shark Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum —

Best Shark Upright Vacuum Black Friday Deals

Woman using the Shark NV752 to vacuum under furniture.
Shark

Corded vacuums are great for extended cleaning periods, especially if you live in a family home or somewhere where debris and dust pile up quite quickly. Luckily, shark makes some great corded vacuum cleaners, too, and there are even a few great deals on them from various retailers.

  • Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum —
  • Shark – Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum —
  • Shark HydroVac XL 3-in-1 Vacuum —
  • Shark AZ3002 Stratos Upright Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins —
  • Shark AZ2001AMZ Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum —
  • Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins HairPro —

Best Shark Cordless Vacuum Black Friday Deals

Shark-Freestyle-Pro-Cordless-Vacuum
Shark

Of course, if you want to disconnect your cleaning from a wall outlet, these cordless vacuum deals from Shark are great. Just keep in mind that most cordless vacuums don’t last more than 40-60 minutes when vacuuming, so if you need something that will last longer, a corded vacuum is the way to go.

  • Shark WS642GN WANDVAC —
  • Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum —
  • Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup —
  • Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll —
  • Shark Pet Plus Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum —
  • Shark Detect Pro Auto-Empty System —
  • Shark Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins —
  • Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ and Odor Neutralizer —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Arlo Black Friday deals: Save on security cameras and bundles
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

With the arrival of this year's Black Friday deals, those who want to provide extra protection for their loved ones may want to check out the available security camera deals. Arlo is one of the most trusted brands for security cameras with products like the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Essential Indoor Cam, so you can be sure that there will be a lot of demand for its devices. Retailers will be trying to keep up with shoppers as they roll out discounts for individual cameras and bundles of Arlo security cameras, and to help you out, we've rounded up the top offers that you can shop right now.
Best Arlo bundle Black Friday deals

If you want multiple security cameras in one package, or a complete bundle with accessories such as wall mounts and extra batteries, you should be on the lookout for Arlo bundles. These packages are for those who wish to add surveillance to several areas around the house, and with Arlo, setting up the entire system will be very easy. You'll enjoy big savings if you buy bundles instead of individual security cameras, and for Black Friday, the prices are even lower from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Read more
265 refrigerators just had their prices slashed for Black Friday
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor

Black Friday has traditionally been a time for TV and appliance deals. Back when the "black" in Black Friday meant companies were selling excess inventory to get "back in the black," the companies that discounted things the steepest were appliance stores. All of that is to say that Best Buy is going to have some fantastic refrigerator deals during Black Friday, to carry on the tradition. The sales have started already, with the Best Buy Early Access Sale for Members offering significant discounts on appliances right now. We've picked out some of our favorites below, but you can shop the deals yourself by clicking the big red button.

Best deals in Best Buy's Early Black Friday refrigerator sale
There are hundreds of discounts available right now, which means you get your pick of quality and price. If you just need a simple replacement because your refrigerator conked out over night, you can grab a Frigidaire or an Insignia. This 13.9-cubic-foot top-freezer unit from Frigidaire is down to

Read more
Usually $399, this Shark cordless vacuum is on sale for $198
A woman using the Shark Stratos MultiFLEX vacuum on a white carpet.

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to access amazing cordless vacuum deals, because there are early offers that you can shop right now like Walmart's $201 discount for the Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H. Instead of $399, you'll only have to pay $198 for this cordless vacuum, which will provide immense help when you're cleaning your home. It's not going to stay this cheap for long though, so if you want to get it for less than half-price, you know what to do -- add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H vacuum
The Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H offers powerful suction to be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from different floor types, including carpets and hard floors, and it's also equipped with Clean Sense IQ technology that detects particles that you can't see and automatically increases power to get them. The cordless vacuum also comes with the PowerFins Plus brushroll, so it won't have any trouble with pet hair and larger piles of dust.

Read more