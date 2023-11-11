Shark makes a whole range of products, from hair dryers to air purifiers, and they’re pretty reasonably priced compared to similar products from other brands. Even better, with November becoming the new Black Friday, there are a ton of great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of on Shark products. Naturally, these deals are distributed across several different retailers, so we’ve done our best to collect the best deals and bring them to you here. Also, be sure to check back regularly as we update this page with newer and better deals.

Best Shark Hair Dryer Black Friday Deals

While Shark might not be as fancy of a company as Dyson, they do make a pretty good hair dryer, and it even looks quite similar to the Dyson Supersonic. Luckily, none of Shark’s products are as expensive, so you can get yourself a high-quality hair dryer for a pretty good price.

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator and Styling Brush —

SHARK HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer with three attachments —

Best Shark Air Purifier Black Friday Deals

If you live in a city, especially with a lot of congestion, then grabbing a good air purifier can make a big difference to your overall health. Surprisingly, Shark also makes some pretty good air purifiers at reasonable prices, although if you want something more high-end and fancy, they do that too.

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier —

Shark HP132 Clean Sense Air Purifier with Odor Neutralizer —

Shark HP202 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX —

Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX —

Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, Heater & Fan —

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals

While most people tend to associate robot vacuums with Roomba, many other great companies make them, such as Shark. You can get a lot of different versions too, such as one that comes with a mop, or self-emptying vacuums that lower the hassle associate with non-self-emptying robot vacuums.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum —

Shark RV2310 Matrix Robot Vacuum —

Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base —

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

Shark Matrix Self-Emptying —

Shark AI Ultra 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Bagless Self Empty Base —

Shark Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum —

Best Shark Upright Vacuum Black Friday Deals

Corded vacuums are great for extended cleaning periods, especially if you live in a family home or somewhere where debris and dust pile up quite quickly. Luckily, shark makes some great corded vacuum cleaners, too, and there are even a few great deals on them from various retailers.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum —

Shark – Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum —

Shark HydroVac XL 3-in-1 Vacuum —

Shark AZ3002 Stratos Upright Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins —

Shark AZ2001AMZ Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum —

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins HairPro —

Best Shark Cordless Vacuum Black Friday Deals

Of course, if you want to disconnect your cleaning from a wall outlet, these cordless vacuum deals from Shark are great. Just keep in mind that most cordless vacuums don’t last more than 40-60 minutes when vacuuming, so if you need something that will last longer, a corded vacuum is the way to go.

Shark WS642GN WANDVAC —

Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum —

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup —

Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll —

Shark Pet Plus Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Vacuum —

Shark Detect Pro Auto-Empty System —

Shark Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins —

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ and Odor Neutralizer —

Editors' Recommendations