The wait is finally over because Black Friday deals are now online, bringing discounts on all kinds of home appliances — including vacuums. Whether you’re planning to purchase an upright vacuum, a robot vacuum, or a cordless vacuum, you won’t find any shortage of bargains, though we understand that the sheer number of offers may look overwhelming. To help you decide what to buy, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday vacuum deals that you can purchase right now, which should give you the advantage over other shoppers. Hurry up, as stocks are probably selling quickly.

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

An upright vacuum is still one of the most popular options if you want a cleaning device to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. You’re going to have to deal with a cord, but most people are probably used to them by now and it’s a small price to pay for consistent power. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering discounted prices for upright vacuums from different brands, so whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, you’ll surely find a deal that catches your attention.

Hoover Wind Tunnel XL Pet —

Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet —

Shark NV360 Navigator —

Bissell SurfaceSense Allergen Pet —

Shark Stratos —

Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

If you want hands-free convenience in cleaning, you should be looking at robot vacuum deals. These devices will go through your home to clean your floors by themselves, so you won’t even have to get up from your couch. Some of the most popular features for robot vacuums include sensors that prevent them from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs, compatibility with the most popular digital assistants, and the ability to return to their charging dock when their battery gets low.

Huije 803 —

Shark ION RV763 —

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 —

Shark Matrix —

iRobot Roomba j9+ —

Best Black Friday cordless vacuum deals

For the perfect balance of power and portability, you should consider buying a cordless vacuum. Dyson is the most popular brand in this space, so its devices almost always get sold out quickly when they appear in cordless vacuum deals — and Black Friday is no exception. However, there are many alternatives if you want cheaper options, as its competitors are stepping up their game with powerful motors and helpful features. Cordless vacuums are limited by their battery, but the trade-off is that you can use them anywhere because you won’t have to deal with a power cord.

Moosoo XL-618Pro —

Wyze Cordless Vacuum —

Dyson V8 Origin+ —

Dyson V11 —

Dyson V15 Detect Extra —

