Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon has the best deal on the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum right now

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon dropped its price for the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum significantly lower than all the other Dyson V-series Animal models, which makes it an excellent deal.

Dyson V-series cordless stick vacuum models range from V6 to V11, though there was no V9 model. Most V-series generations have three variants: Motorhead, the basic machine with few accessories; Animal, usually the same machine with a hefty assortment of accessories; and Absolute, the top-of-the-line for that series, with the full list of attachments. Even though more is often better, the typical $100 price jump from the Animal to Absolute version includes accessories that make some cleaning jobs a bit easier but don’t add significant new functionality. So for most of us, the Animal version of a given V-series Dyson cordless stick has all we’ll need (or use).

Dyson cordless stick vacuum generations differ in battery run time, dust bin size, suction power, suction modes, cleaner head, and air filtration. All models convert to handheld vacuums for cleaning stairs, furniture, walls, and ceilings. As you’ll see below, the V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vac has many features of the latest generations, but the price is similar to the earlier models.

We’ve found the best discounts on Dyson cordless vacuums from Amazon and put them all in one place, in this case comparing the midrange Animal models for each generation. Whether you’re buying a gift or just need a little extra help around the house, these five deals can help you save up to $275.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum — $200 off

1 of 5
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 3
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner2
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 4
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 5
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 1

The Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum has more suction power and longer battery life (up to 40 minutes) than the V6 or V7. The V8 Animal also adds a whole-machine HEPA air filter, which helps remove allergens and bacteria from the air.

Normally priced at $499, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum is just $299 during the sale. This same model is priced at $400 at Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, and Home Depot. If you want the best deal on a Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum, this is it.

Buy Now

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $225 off

1 of 5
amazon dyson vacuum and air purifier easter week sales v6 animal cordless stick cleaner purple 02
amazon dyson vacuum and air purifier easter week sales v6 animal cordless stick cleaner purple 03
amazon dyson vacuum and air purifier easter week sales v6 animal cordless stick cleaner purple 05
amazon dyson vacuum and air purifier easter week sales v6 animal cordless stick cleaner purple 04
amazon dyson vacuum and air purifier easter week sales v6 animal cordless stick cleaner purple 01

The Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum has a 20-minute maximum battery runtime before recharging. Like all later models, the V6 also has a motorized cleaner head to handle all floor types.

Originally $500, Dyson’s V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum is just $275 during this sale. If you’re looking for the very least amount you can spend on a Dyson Animal cordless stick model, the V6 is the one, but for $5 more you can get a V7 Animal with 10 minutes greater maximum battery time, and for $24 more you can get a V8 Animal with many more upgrades.

Buy Now

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $120 off

1 of 7
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals v7 2
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals v7 6
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals v7 5
walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales dyson v7 animal
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals v7 3
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals v7 4
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals v7 1

The Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum steps up from the V6 Animal with 10 minutes more maximum battery run time. The V7 also has a larger dust bin and a more powerful brush head than the V6 Animal.

Regularly priced $400, the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum is just $280 during for this sale. If you’re shopping for a cordless Dyson, we think the $19 more for a V8 Animal is a bargain.

Buy Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $150 off

1 of 6
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals cyclone v10 2
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals cyclone v10 4
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals cyclone v10 3
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals cyclone v10 5
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals cyclone v10 6
amazon drops dyson v8 animal vac price more than other animals cyclone v10 1

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum steps up from the V6 through V8 models in several aspects. The battery life maximum raises to 60 minutes, the V10’s suction power and brush head power are significantly higher, and the dust bin is larger than all earlier models.

Ordinarily $600, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum is $450 for this sale. The V10 is a fantastic cordless vacuum, but with its $151 price jump over the V8 Animal during the sale, the V8 is still the most compelling deal.

Buy Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner with extra mattress tool — $599

1 of 6
best dyson v8 animal vacuum amazon deal v11 6
best dyson v8 animal vacuum amazon deal v11 5
best dyson v8 animal vacuum amazon deal v11 3
best dyson v8 animal vacuum amazon deal v11 2
best dyson v8 animal vacuum amazon deal v11 4
best dyson v8 animal vacuum amazon deal v11 1

The Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum and extra mattress tool bundle have the latest Dyson cordless stick vac technology. The V11 has 20% more suction power than the Cyclone V10, an improved floor-sensing brush attachment, and a battery life indicator.

Amazon doesn’t currently offer a discount on the latest generation Dyson V-series cordless stick vac, but you can select a bundle with a second mattress cleaning tool for no extra charge. Amazon did not discount the V11 Animal’s $599 list price, but if you want the latest Dyson cordless stick model, this is it. There is also a V11 Torque Drive model for $100 more than the V11 Animal that adds a digital display screen and automatic floor type sensing in Auto Mode. Despite the V11’s new features, we still give the nod to the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Buy Now

Looking for more smart home deals? Find robot vacuum deals, vacuums under $100, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
Up Next

YouTube could make big changes to children's content amid federal investigation
cuisinart 360 griddle cooking center walmart deal
Smart Home

Walmart slashes the price on the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center grill

Backyard grills and smokers dominate outdoor cooking, but when a novel and versatile Cuisinart patio cooker turns up, especially on sale, we pay attention. Walmart just dropped the price of the Cuisinart 360 Griddle Cooking Center.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best irobot roomba deals for summer i7 automatic dirt disposal
Deals

iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners get huge price cuts before summer

We've found the best discounts on Roomba robot vacs and put them in one place. Whether you're shopping for a gift or need extra help around the house, these six robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $200.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant pot lux6 amazon deal best selling featured
Deals

Amazon drops the price on the bestselling Instant Pot Lux, now only $59

If you’re in the market for a cooker that does the work of many appliances while saving time and energy, the Instant Pot LUX60V3 is a great choice. Normally $80, this bestselling cooker is now available on Amazon for only $59.
Posted By Erica Katherina
rescuing pizza new life and uses for microwave ovens briller cooking system sleeve
Smart Home

Rescuing pizza: New life and new uses for your microwave oven

Leftover pizza slices can be a treat, but they're just not the same as when they're hot and crispy fresh from the oven. A new product could help pizza lovers resurrect leftover slices to nearly their original taste and texture.
Posted By Bruce Brown
genie food maker launch 2019 cover
Smart Home

Food wish fulfilled? Genie launches next-gen pod-based cooking system

Microwaves were innovative and Keurig coffee pods are handy, but a new cooking system called Genie promises to create healthy, tasty, and affordable meals in just 3 minutes using a chef's process.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best anti snoring devices illustration feat getty
Smart Home

We tested anti-snoring devices on our loudest friends. Here’s what worked

If your partner snores and it keeps you up at night, you may be interested in the latest anti-snoring technology. We tested out a few different gadgets to find out what they do and whether they work or not.
Posted By Simon Hill
walmart dehumidifier deals on costway frigidaire and more black decker featured
Deals

Eliminate excess moisture this summer with these dehumidifier deals from Walmart

Moisture isn't just an ugly word, it's unhealthy in excess, especially in your home. Dehumidifiers are an excellent way to expel excess moisture, and now at Walmart, you can score discounts on five different models of all sizes and prices.
Posted By William Hank
smart home trends ring beams
Smart Home

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Echo special offers

Amazon hasn't revealed the exact date, but a leaked PR email indicates it starts July 15. If you have significant electronics purchases on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best buy focuses on fitness with new range of high tech gym gear kit
Health & Fitness

Best Buy focuses on fitness with new range of high-tech gym equipment

Best Buy is focusing on fitness with the launch of new in-store spaces featuring a range of connected health-boosting equipment. The new sections, which will be staffed by experts, will open at 100 Best Buy stores this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Smart Home

Make a better morning cup with the best coffee makers of 2019

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
Best Washer Dryer 2017 Samsung FlexWash
Buying Guides

The best washing machines of 2019, from front-loaders to those with smarts

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best sous vide machines joule
Smart Home

The best sous vide machines cook your food perfectly, every single time

Want to make four-star meals from the comforts of your own kitchen? Here are the best sous vide machines available right now, whether you prefer simple immersion circulators or something more complex.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

The best smart thermostats let you stay cool without wasting money

The right thermostat can do more than just adjust the temperature of your home, it can also learn about you and help you save money. Check out our picks for the best smart thermostats on the market right now.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Erika Rawes