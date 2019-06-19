Share

Amazon dropped its price for the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum significantly lower than all the other Dyson V-series Animal models, which makes it an excellent deal.

Dyson V-series cordless stick vacuum models range from V6 to V11, though there was no V9 model. Most V-series generations have three variants: Motorhead, the basic machine with few accessories; Animal, usually the same machine with a hefty assortment of accessories; and Absolute, the top-of-the-line for that series, with the full list of attachments. Even though more is often better, the typical $100 price jump from the Animal to Absolute version includes accessories that make some cleaning jobs a bit easier but don’t add significant new functionality. So for most of us, the Animal version of a given V-series Dyson cordless stick has all we’ll need (or use).

Dyson cordless stick vacuum generations differ in battery run time, dust bin size, suction power, suction modes, cleaner head, and air filtration. All models convert to handheld vacuums for cleaning stairs, furniture, walls, and ceilings. As you’ll see below, the V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vac has many features of the latest generations, but the price is similar to the earlier models.

We’ve found the best discounts on Dyson cordless vacuums from Amazon and put them all in one place, in this case comparing the midrange Animal models for each generation. Whether you’re buying a gift or just need a little extra help around the house, these five deals can help you save up to $275.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum — $200 off

The Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum has more suction power and longer battery life (up to 40 minutes) than the V6 or V7. The V8 Animal also adds a whole-machine HEPA air filter, which helps remove allergens and bacteria from the air.

Normally priced at $499, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum is just $299 during the sale. This same model is priced at $400 at Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, and Home Depot. If you want the best deal on a Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum, this is it.

Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $225 off

The Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum has a 20-minute maximum battery runtime before recharging. Like all later models, the V6 also has a motorized cleaner head to handle all floor types.

Originally $500, Dyson’s V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum is just $275 during this sale. If you’re looking for the very least amount you can spend on a Dyson Animal cordless stick model, the V6 is the one, but for $5 more you can get a V7 Animal with 10 minutes greater maximum battery time, and for $24 more you can get a V8 Animal with many more upgrades.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $120 off

The Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum steps up from the V6 Animal with 10 minutes more maximum battery run time. The V7 also has a larger dust bin and a more powerful brush head than the V6 Animal.

Regularly priced $400, the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum is just $280 during for this sale. If you’re shopping for a cordless Dyson, we think the $19 more for a V8 Animal is a bargain.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $150 off

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum steps up from the V6 through V8 models in several aspects. The battery life maximum raises to 60 minutes, the V10’s suction power and brush head power are significantly higher, and the dust bin is larger than all earlier models.

Ordinarily $600, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum is $450 for this sale. The V10 is a fantastic cordless vacuum, but with its $151 price jump over the V8 Animal during the sale, the V8 is still the most compelling deal.

Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner with extra mattress tool — $599

The Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum and extra mattress tool bundle have the latest Dyson cordless stick vac technology. The V11 has 20% more suction power than the Cyclone V10, an improved floor-sensing brush attachment, and a battery life indicator.

Amazon doesn’t currently offer a discount on the latest generation Dyson V-series cordless stick vac, but you can select a bundle with a second mattress cleaning tool for no extra charge. Amazon did not discount the V11 Animal’s $599 list price, but if you want the latest Dyson cordless stick model, this is it. There is also a V11 Torque Drive model for $100 more than the V11 Animal that adds a digital display screen and automatic floor type sensing in Auto Mode. Despite the V11’s new features, we still give the nod to the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum.

