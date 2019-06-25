Share

Now that Amazon has formally announced Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through midnight July 16, so you can start planning your shopping strategy. If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day to buy an Instant Pot on the cheap, it’s not too early to scope out the field to check the current prices. Amazon primes the buying pump with sweet deals on top-selling products such as Instant Pot running up to major sales events. If you already have one or more Instant Pots on your list, you might score early with the best Instant Pot deal before Prime Day.

We’ve found the best discounts on Instant Pot from Amazon leading up to Prime Day and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying your first Instant Pot, upgrading to a larger model with even more functions than your first device, or looking for the best deal on a second Instant Pot to prepare two dishes at once, these three deals can help you save up to $21.

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 — $21 off

The Instant Pot LUX60 V3 multi-use programmable pressure cooker has a six-quart stainless steel cooking pot, the right size for four to six people. The Lux60 replaces six standard kitchen appliances, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. Clearly marked one-touch controls make it easy to select a cooking function and adjust any of the 12 built-in programs to your preferences. You can use the UX60’s Alexa skill to schedule the cooking start time and then automatically keep the dish warm for up to 10 hours.

Normally priced at $80, the Instant Pot LUX60V3 is just $59 during the pre-Prime Day sale. If you need a basic Instant Pot to save cooking time and counter space, this is a great opportunity.

Instant Pot DUO 60 — $20 off

The Instant Pot DUO60 ups the game from the LUX60. The 6-quart cooking capacity DUO60 has seven functions and 14 pre-configured programs. The DUO60 works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and food warmer, depending upon your selection. You can adjust the pressure setting, temperature, and cooking time for special recipe requirements or to suit your preferences. Like the other two models on sale, the DUO60 works with Alexa with more than 1,000 recipes and videos.

Usually $100, the Instant Pot DUO60 is priced $80 during this sale. If you’d like a multi-function cooker that can also make yogurt, this is a chance to buy the 7-in-1 DUO60 at an attractive price.

Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart — $21 off

The Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1, 6-quart multi-cooker adds steaming, cake making, and cooking eggs to the DUO model’s function list. Steamed vegetables are always a healthy addition to a meal. The Ultra has 16 pre-programmed settings and additional programming customizable cooking features such as altitude adjustment for more precise cooking times and a visible graphic cooking progress indicator so you can keep track of the current stage.

Regularly priced $150, Amazon cut the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart to $129 for this sale. If you’re shopping for an upgraded Instant Pot, this could be the time to snap up the Ultra at a discounted price.

