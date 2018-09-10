Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best Instant Pot recipe books

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on these cookbooks

Bruce Brown
By

If you’ve shopped for kitchen counter appliances recently, it would be easy to believe there are only two types of home cooks today: Raving fans of the Instant Pot multicooker, and people who haven’t tried it yet.

The recent proliferation of Facebook groups dedicated to the time-saving, space-saving, programmable cooking appliance underscores the rising popularity of the electric multicooker. There are 1.5 million members of the Instant Pot Community Facebook group, more than 503,000 in the Instant Pot Recipes Only closed group, and more than 216,000 in the Instant Pot 101 For Beginners group. Each of these groups is currently adding 10,000-plus members each month. You’ll find Instant Pot Facebook groups dedicated to nearly every type of cuisine, diet, nutritional philosophy, and level of expertise.

Depending on the specific model (and there are many) the Instant Pot has six to 10 functions, from pressure cooking to baking cakes. When you’re empowered by a kitchen machine that cooks everything from fish to lasagna to yogurt, you can never have too many recipes.

You can find loads of luscious recipes in the Facebook groups and other online sources. When you need to know how to cook something in an Instant Pot right now, or if you are looking for quick inspiration, online recipes are often expedient and intriguing one-off solutions.

If you like cookbooks, however, whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or expert chefs, there is also a rapidly growing selection of Instant Pot cookbooks. To help start your collection, we selected nine of the currently most recommended authorized Instant Pot cookbooks plus a brand new Martha Stewart cookbook for stovetop and electric pressure cookers, including the Instant Pot.

‘The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook’

best instant pot recipe books the electric pressure cooker cookbook dt

Start with this one. Far and away the best-selling official cookbook, with more than 500,000 sold, The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook is a can’t-lose first choice. “There’s nothing the Instant Pot can’t do — and with the right cookbook in hand, there’s nothing you can’t cook.” From breakfasts to desserts, including basics such as Classic Chicken Wings, many of the recipes have options for vegetarian, gluten-free, and Paleo-friendly diets.

‘Instant Pot Obsession’

best instant pot recipe books the obsession dt

Janet Zimmerman’s Instant Pot Obsession is for cooks who have mastered the Instant Pot basics and are ready for the next step. Select from more than 120 recipes such as Italian Chickpeas with Pesto that add more creativity and variations than you’ll find in books for beginners.

‘Dinner in an Instant’

best instant pot recipe books dinner in an dt

The recipes in Dinner in an Instant employ the Instant Pot’s many functions to create author Melissa Clark’s flavorful, inventive recipes. Korean Chile-Braised Brisket with Kimchi Coleslaw and Moroccan Chickpeas with Kale are just two examples from the book.

‘The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook’

best instant pot recipe books the essential cookbook dt

Did someone say “Comfort food?” Coco Morante’s The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook features “the ultimate collection of delicious weekday meals.” If Spicy Beef and Bean Chili and New York Cheesecake are among your go-to favorite things to serve and eat, it sounds like this cookbook will get a workout.

‘Indian Instant Pot Cookbook’

best instant pot recipe books indian cookbook dt

Urvashi Pitre’s Indian Instant Pot Cookbook was the first authorized book for creating traditional Indian dishes with the electric multicooker. If you’re a Butter Chicken fan or crave homemade Creamy Cardamom Yogurt, here’s the book that shows you have to make those dishes and many more.

‘Paleo Cooking With Your Instant Pot’

best instant pot recipe books paleo cooking with your dt

Paleo chef Jennifer Robins’ Paleo Cooking With Your Instant Pot shows you how to use the electric cooker’s many functions to save time creating gluten- and grain-free recipes. Get your friends to line up for Decked-Out Omelets and Savory Lamb Goulash, two of many recipes in this book.

‘The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook’

best instant pot recipe books the keto cookbook dt

Urvashi Pitre, the author of Indian Instant Pot Cookbook, also wrote The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook. The book includes a guide to the ketogenic diet along with fast and easy keto recipes. From Cauliflower Mac and Cheese to Smoky Ribs and Spicy Basil-Beef Bowls, the low-carb recipes sound delicious.

‘Instant Pot Ultimate Cooking Time Guide’

best instant pot recipe books ultimate cooking time guide dt

The Instant Pot Ultimate Cooking Time Guide by Chris Stevens isn’t a recipe cookbook per se; rather, it’s a guide for people who want to create their own Instant Pot recipes. This book includes cooking methods and timing guidelines for more than 300 foods to help aspiring chefs get the most from the Instant Pot while they create their new favorite dish.

‘Martha Stewart’s Pressure Cooker’

best instant pot recipe books martha stewart s pressure cookerThe most recently published cookbook on our list is Martha Stewart’s Pressure Cooker: 100+ Fabulous New Recipes for the Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot. The book begins with a section for pressure cooking novices with information on beans, stocks, grains, and vegetables. Stewart’s tome continues with recipes for main courses cooked entirely in a pressure cooker followed by a section devoted to desserts.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'The Nun' scares off 'Crazy Rich Asians' to win the weekend box office
Up Next

Apple iPhone XS: News, rumors, specs, and more
smart beds gardens toys apartment sleepnumber smartbed 2
Smart Home

Automated gardens and smart beds made my apartment every geek’s domestic dream

Not every device fits into a predetermined category when it comes to the smart home. From connected beds to pet tech to smart gardens, we found some great toys for the Digital Trends smart apartment.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best shows on netflix the sinner
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in September, from ‘The Sinner’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
cast-iron skillet
Smart Home

How to clean a cast-iron skillet and prevent rust

Cast-iron is durable, versatile, and so many cooks love cast-iron skillets. However, if you're not careful, your cast-iron pan can rust. This guide explains how to clean and care for your cast-iron pan to keep it seasoned and avoid rust.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
streaming
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
nest two factor authentication camera indoor smart apartment header
Smart Home

Smart security cameras are creepy, but the Nest Cam gave me some peace of mind

Security cameras are a big part of home security and a natural choice for a smart apartment, since they’re so portable. But you don’t want to feel like you’re living in a police state, so control is paramount.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Nest Protect Smoke Alarm
Smart Home

It’s tough to trust a smart smoke alarm, but Roost and Nest Protect won me over

Smart smoke alarms offer benefits like letting you silence a false alarm before the device starts blaring and getting notifications about dying batteries. As long as you buy a battery-operated one, it’s a great addition to a smart…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
wink gocontrol security sensor smart apartment 4
Smart Home

They ain’t pretty, but these sensors helped me feel safe in my smart apartment

Sensors are an easy way to make you feel a little more secure in your smart apartment, especially when it comes to arming your windows and doors. They can also provide peace of mind when it comes to leaks and air quality.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
how the august secured my smart apartment blog works with nest1600x400
Smart Home

Hey Siri, lock my door! How the ‘August’ secured my smart apartment

Cars have keyless entry, but do you want your home to as well? We check out smart locks for the Digital Trends smart apartment.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
picking a smart home hub wink 2 lifestyle
Smart Home

I call it ‘The Robot’: Why I chose the Wink Hub 2 to run my smart apartment

Go beyond a smart-home product or two and you’ll want something that connects them. There are a couple reasons for that: Here’s how we picked the best hub for the DT smart apartment.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
smart home appliances botnet attack on power grids 4257813689 2614d58da8 o
Smart Home

Researchers warn smart home appliances could be used to attack power grids

Security researchers at Princeton warn that cyber-attackers could hijack unsecured smart home appliances and turn them into a massive botnet that could target and take down power grids.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
microsoft xbox one recon tech special edition wireless controller 06809
Smart Home

Xbox-specific Alexa skills let you start console with your voice

Fans of the Xbox Kinect can rejoice. A set of new Alexa and Cortana skills allow players to control the Xbox One with their voice. Users can launch games, control the volume, and much more.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
optinid tiny house france la tete dans les etoiles 10
Smart Home

This tiny house produced in the Alps opens up to the skies

Tiny homes are all the rage in Europe and a small French company is manufacturing transportable tiny homes with solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and a roof that can open up to the skies.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lg cloi robot sci fi vs reality airport feat
Emerging Tech

I ran into LG’s Cloi robot at the airport in South Korea. Here’s what happened

After meeting LG’s Cloi robot at an airport in South Korea, the experience was both entrancing and underwhelming. The moving and talking robot may be cool, but does it have a place in our future?
Posted By Kim Wetzel