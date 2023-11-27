Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s time for Cyber Monday deals, the time to grab all the discounts you didn’t get earlier in the week. If you passed up on KitchenAid blenders, make sure you grab one soon. This is basically the only time of year KitchenAid blenders go on sale, so if you see one in your future you should grab it now. We’ve pulled out the best options below.

Best KitchenAid stand mixer Cyber Monday deals

Stand mixers are versatile tools that you can use to mix, blend, and concoct various ingredients for meals and food prep. KitchenAid, obviously, is a well known brand in the kitchen and cooking world and its stand mixers are known for quality and reliability.

Here are the best KitchenAid stand mixer Cyber Monday deals we could find:

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —

KitchenAid Classic 4.5 quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —

KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer —

KitchenAid Artisan 5 quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —

KitchenAid 7-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer —

Best KitchenAid stand mixer accessory Cyber Monday deals

Stand mixer accessories allow you to extend the usability of your stand mixer, whether for preparing new foods like pasta, making homemade ice cream, and much more.

Here are all of the best KitchenAid stand mixer accessory Cyber Monday deals we could find:

KitchenAid Quilted Fitted Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Cover —

KitchenAid Flex-Edge beater attachment —

KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment —

KitchenAid metal food grinder attachment —

KitchenAid gourmet pasta press attachment —

How we chose these KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

