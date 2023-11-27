 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals (and accessories from $17)

Briley Kenney
By
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.
KitchenAid

It’s time for Cyber Monday deals, the time to grab all the discounts you didn’t get earlier in the week. If you passed up on KitchenAid blenders, make sure you grab one soon. This is basically the only time of year KitchenAid blenders go on sale, so if you see one in your future you should grab it now. We’ve pulled out the best options below.

Best KitchenAid stand mixer Cyber Monday deals

KitchenAid-Bowl-Mixer in red with food nearby
KitchenAid

Stand mixers are versatile tools that you can use to mix, blend, and concoct various ingredients for meals and food prep. KitchenAid, obviously, is a well known brand in the kitchen and cooking world and its stand mixers are known for quality and reliability.

Here are the best KitchenAid stand mixer Cyber Monday deals we could find:

  • KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —
  • KitchenAid Classic 4.5 quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —
  • KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer —
  • KitchenAid Artisan 5 quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —
  • KitchenAid 7-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Best KitchenAid stand mixer accessory Cyber Monday deals

KitchenAid attachment
KitchenAid

Stand mixer accessories allow you to extend the usability of your stand mixer, whether for preparing new foods like pasta, making homemade ice cream, and much more.

Here are all of the best KitchenAid stand mixer accessory Cyber Monday deals we could find:

  • KitchenAid Quilted Fitted Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Cover —
  • KitchenAid Flex-Edge beater attachment —
  • KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment —
  • KitchenAid metal food grinder attachment —
  • KitchenAid gourmet pasta press attachment —

How we chose these KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Cyber Monday power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more
A DeWalt drill being used.

A basic set of power tools is a necessity for most families, because you never know when you'll need any of them. If you don't have one yet, or if you want to upgrade from a rusty set, you should take a look at the ongoing Cyber Monday deals for bargains. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals below.

One thing to note is that many of the tools below require rechargeable batteries to join. But getting rechargeable AA and AAA batteries won't help you here, instead we're looking at (typically) 20V batteries made by each brand for their tools. And that's why we're looking at these power tools on a brand by brand basis, because the more batteries you collect the more convenient the brand's tools become. In much the same way that iPhone users benefit from the synergy of more Apple devices, you will benefit from more tools from a given brand.
Best DeWalt Cyber Monday power tool deals

Read more
Cyber Monday vacuum deals: Shark, Roomba, Bissell, and more
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Cordless Vacuum Deals

If you're thinking about upgrading your old vacuum, Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time for doing so. You won't find any shortage of great options on sale for super cheap, even from big brands. We've rounded up the best options below, and they include standup, cordless and robot vacuum deals from popular names like Shark, Bissell and Hoover.
Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

An upright vacuum is still one of the most popular options if you want a cleaning device to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. You're going to have to deal with a cord, but most people are probably used to them by now and it's a small price to pay for consistent power. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering discounted prices for upright vacuums from different brands, so whether you're on a tight budget or you're willing to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, you'll surely find a deal that catches your attention.

Read more
Best robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals: Roomba, Shark, and more
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

You shouldn't miss Cyber Monday deals if you're planning to buy household items that you've been holding out on because they're beyond your budget. If you bought flashy items like 4K TVs and new phones during Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your chance to buy the items you'll actual use -- like robot vacuums. Take a look at Cyber Monday vacuum deals, including these awesome robot vacuums. We've pulled options from the best robot vacuums and organized them by brand. Take a look.
Best Shark robot vacuum Cyber Monday deals

Shark is a respectable name in the robot vacuum world with one of its models featuring among our look at the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Alongside Shark is the Ninja brand which is a great indicator of the quality of all its products. Shark makes many different robot vacuums covering different price ranges and needs, so there's generally something for everyone.

Read more