The best October Prime Day countertop ice maker deals now

Between the ice cream, the frozen pizzas, and the quick dinners you need to get through a busy week, there’s a large chance that your freezer is getting full. And that means that you aren’t getting to use its ice maker to its fullest capacity. There’s just no room. Or, maybe your ice maker is working great, but having ice at home isn’t enough, you need something portable.

No matter what the problem, there’s one simple solution! It’s these deals on countertop ice makers, including portable ice makers, that we’re finding as part of the larger October Prime Day deals going across a wide selection of product types. Here are our top picks, based on what’s currently available:

Insignia 26-pound Portable Ice Maker — $90, was $126

This offering from Insignia is able to make up to 26 pounds of ice (of two different sizes) in a single day, holding up to a pound and a half at a time. With the Insignia, it should be easy to get ice anywhere, as the unit is just 15.7 pounds and is 12 5/8 x 8 3/4 x 12 5/16 inches. Two features we really like about this ice maker are its conveniently removable ice basket and its unique water system. Essentially, the 2.1-quart water reservoir will last longer than you might expect before the need for refilling arises. This works, because as ice melts in the basket, it drips to the bottom, gets filtered, and returned to the water reservoir. It’s effective recycling. Remember that melting is quite normal when the lid is opened and the ice is exposed to warm outside air, and not a result of faulty or suboptimal insulation and cooling. Also note that this recycling method reduces water leaking around the ice maker.

NewAir 44-pound Nugget Countertop Ice Maker — $385, was $400

The NewAir makes up to 44 pounds of clean nugget ice for you, stored in a 1.5-pound capacity storage. We emphasize “clean” here because so does NewAir. Everything on the interior is made from BPA-free plastic and the machine has self-cleaning functionality. If you give it pristine water, it’ll reward you with pristine ice. It’ll also let you show that ice off with LED backlighting if you want a cool affect for your next party. This ice maker is meant to sit on the counter and measures at 16 1/2 x 10 x 15 inches.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 38-pound Portable Ice Maker — $579, was $630

If you’ve ever finished a drink only to find that chewing through the crunchable ice at the bottom was the best part, this is the ice maker for you. It makes opal nugget ice, which is made from compacted ice flakes and feels totally different from hard ice. This ice is produced at a rate of up to 38 pounds per day, with a 48-ounce storage bin. It also comes with WiFi control that includes device monitoring from the phone and the ability to schedule production runs of fresh ice ahead of time.

