A new dishwasher can make a nice addition to any smart home arrangement, as it can make the daily chore of cleaning up after meals much easier than going about it by hand. There are a ton of retailers out there these days, and you’ll need to remain conscious about where you shop for your next dishwasher, with things like inventory, discounts, delivery, installation, and whether or not a retailer carries the best dishwasher brands needing consideration. We’ve taken all of these things into consideration, and have narrowed down what we feel are the best places to buy a dishwasher in 2024. Popular retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot make the list, as do a couple of places you may not have thought of.

Best Buy

Pros Cons Free delivery Some deals reserved for My Best Buy Members Frequent discounts Huge selection Top brands available

Best Buy’s name says it all when it comes to shopping for a dishwasher. It has a huge selection of dishwashers to choose from, and many of them often see discounts and deals. You’ll find models from all of the big brands, including LG, KitchenAid, Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag, and GE, among others. Best Buy recently created a membership service called My Best Buy, and you’ll get some perks if you want to pay the annual fee. But Best Buy is one of the best places to buy a dishwasher whether you’re a member or a standard shopper, as you’re nearly certain to find the right dishwasher for you at a price point within your budget.

LG

Pros Cons Free delivery Only carries LG products Free installation Financing available

LG makes a huge range of kitchen appliances, each of which make a nice upgrade to the smart home. You’ll find its appliance models often among the best smart refrigerators, and its dishwashers are highly regarded as well. Shopping for a new dishwasher makes sense if you’ve narrowed your likes down to the LG brand itself. Buying directl from LG will get you some nice benefits, which include discounts and free shipping. It can also benefit you to buy directly from LG, as any warranty and installation issues that may pop up can be handled directly through LG. LG, however, is regarded as America’s most reliable line of appliances, so it’s a no-brainer as one of the best places to buy a dishwasher.

The Home Depot

Pros Cons Huge selection Third-party installation Free delivery Frequent discounts Top brands available

Many people loving doing shopping for the things around their house at The Home Depot. It’s one of hardware’s most beloved retail brands, in part because of its huge selection of name brands and the discounts that can often be found on them. A full lineup of dishwasher options is available at The Home Depot, from built-in dishwasher to portable dishwashers and from smart dishwashers to countertop dishwashers. Its huge selection of brands include Bosch, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Samsung, Frigidaire, Maytag, GE, LG, and more. One more reason The Home Depot is one of the best places to buy a dishwasher is its locality. With a location in almost every American city, you likely won’t have to drive far to pick up a new dishwasher.

Pros Cons Deep inventory Short window to report product defects Frequent discounts Price matching policy Financing available

The other major hardware retailer that makes one of the best places to buy a dishwasher is Lowe’s. It has a huge inventory of dishwashers and like its counterpart The Home Depot, offers free delivery and often has major price drops going on. Lowe’s also has a price matching policy that will ensure you’re always getting the best price available. Free delivery and home installation is available for most dishwashers in its inventory, which includes models by top brands and across all different styles of dishwashers.

Samsung

Pros Cons Cutting edge smart features No free installation Product expertise Free delivery Cheap old appliance haul away

Similarly to LG, Samsung is one of the most recognizable brand names when it comes to putting modern smarts into home appliances. If you’re in the market for a Samsung dishwasher, shopping Samsung may be the best place to buy a dishwasher simply because you’re going to get a lot more specific expertise on the products. Samsung has all kinds of features to choose from when it comes to integrating its dishwashers into your daily life and smart home setup, and there likely isn’t anyone as knowledgable about the process as Samsung itself. You’ll also find all of the ordinary great reasons to buy a dishwasher at Samsung, including free delivery and a range of models to choose from.

Walmart

Pros Cons Low prices Some dishwashers don’t include free delivery Large inventory In-store pickup available

One of the world’s largest retailers almost always makes one of the best places to shop, and Walmart is in fact one of the best places to buy a dishwasher. And while shopping the top brands has its perks, Walmart makes a great place to buy a dishwasher specifically because it has so many brands to choose from that aren’t necessarily among the top dogs. Shopping dishwasher brands like Frigidaire, Black+Decker, Farberware, and RCA at Walmart can make for some massive savings, and you can shop knowing they’re well regarded enough to ensure you aren’t buying junk. Walmart has some of the lowest dishwasher prices you’ll find.

Wayfair

Pros Cons Frequent discounts No free installation Free shipping No free old appliance haul away Reliable customer feedback Extended warranties available

Wayfair is one of the world’s largest furniture retailers, but it doesn’t stop there. Appliances are also a part of Wayfair’s inventory, and among them are dishwashers. You’ll find a huge selection of brands to choose from at Mayfair, ranging from entry level price points like you can find with Airmsen dishwashers to higher end options like you can find with Bosch Ascenta and Benchmark dishwashers. One more thing that makes Wayfair one of the best places to buy a dishwasher is its social component. Purchasers are very active in Wayfair’s product review sections, so you’ll be able to browse around and see what people are saying about the dishwasher you have your eye on.

Costco

Pros Cons Cash back rewards for Costco members Members only In-home delivery built into pricing Installation and haul away built into pricing Extended warranties available

Costco is one of the best places to buy a lot of things, and it’s certainly one of the best places to buy a dishwasher. It offers some unique simplicity, as many of the conveniences that come with buying a dishwasher at Costco are built directly into its pricing. These include things like delivery and installation, old appliance haul away, and basic installation parts. Top dishwasher brands are available through Costco, as are frequent savings. If there’s a downside to shopping at Costco it’s that you have to pay for an annual membership, but current members will find all sorts of perks and non-members may just find plenty of reason to become a member in shopping for a new dishwasher at Costco.

Amazon

Pros Cons Free delivery Some freebies limited to Prime members Low prices No installation available Huge selection

Amazon is one of the best places to buy a dishwasher because it’s one of the most convenient places to buy a dishwasher. This is especially true if you’re an Amazon Prime member, as you’re guarantee free shipping, and in many cases a new dishwasher qualifies for free next-day delivery. You aren’t going to find many of the top dishwasher brands at Amazon, but you will find some of the lowest prices available on dishwasher models. Amazon also has a ton of dishwashers to shop, ranging from built-in units to portable countertop dishwashers.

How we chose the best places to buy a dishwasher in 2024

Dishwashers are available for purchase at a number of retailers around the world, and we wanted to limit our selections to the places that make buying a new dishwasher as convenient as it gets. A dishwasher isn’t the smallest appliance you can purchase, so things like free delivery and some sort of access to installation can be important.

Also important is knowledge. Whether you’re looking to interact with a human being, a chatbot, or simply read through a product’s specs and features, we paid close attention to the places to buy a dishwasher that had all of the information you need easily available and well-detailed.

Pricing is our third factor in nailing down the best places to buy a dishwasher. It’s an important appliance and it’s something you need to know is reliable and can get the job done, but it’s not necessarily something you want to break the bank for. We rounded up the best places to buy a dishwasher with this in mind, and make a point of directing you to places that have well-priced dishwashers and deals frequently taking place.

