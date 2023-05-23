The best smart carbon monoxide detectors of 2023

Carbon monoxide detectors are a crucial part of any home. With the ability to identify dangerous levels of the odorless gas and alert nearby family members, it’s important to have several reliable carbon monoxide detectors throughout your house. And if you’re looking for products that bundle in a few extra features, you’ll want to be shopping for smart carbon monoxide detectors – which offer everything found on traditional detectors along with voice commands, smart home integration, smartphone controls, or other useful abilities.

There aren’t as many smart carbon monoxide detectors on the market as there are traditional carbon monoxide detectors, but there are still a handful worth considering. In fact, two of our three picks are made by Google and Amazon, so you can be sure they’ll play nicely with the rest of your smart home setup.

Here’s a look at the three best smart carbon monoxide detectors of 2023. Whether you’re looking for something ultra-premium or budget-friendly, one of these is sure to fit the bill.

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Jump to details More AegisLink Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Jump to details Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor Jump to details

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

Nest Protect Review Pros Easy setup

Clear warnings, including spoken alarms

No hub required Cons No more gestures to shut it off

Limited integration with Nest thermostat

Like most smart carbon monoxide detectors, this one doubles as a smoke detector. You’ll be thankful that this product pulls double duty, as its price tag (which hovers around $100) makes it the most expensive item on this list. However, you’re getting a lot for your investment, including reliable carbon monoxide and smoke detection, smartphone alerts, and an impressive 10-year lifespan for its sensors. It also includes a unique pathlight feature, which serves as a nightlight when motion is detected.

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector More

AegisLink Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

Pros Affordable

Also functions as a smoke detector

Smartphone controls Cons Fewer smart home integrations than competitors

Budget-minded shoppers will love everything offered by the affordable AEGISLINK carbon monoxide detector. The big selling point is smartphone support through the TuyaSmart or Smart Life app, which gives you remote access to the device. It also features a replaceable lithium battery that lasts a full year before needing to be replaced. Toss in an LED indicator to alert you to the monitor’s status, a simple design, and dual function as a smoke detector, and it’s easy to see why this smart carbon monoxide detector is so popular.

AegisLink Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

Pros Sleek design

Measures several air quality parameters

Easy integration with Echo devices Cons Not officially certified

Amazon makes a wide assortment of smart home products, so it should come as no surprise that it makes one of the best smart carbon monoxide detectors on the market. This device is actually billed as an air quality monitor, but it fully supports carbon monoxide detection – and having readings for particulate matter, VOCs, humidity, and temperature are a nice bonus. However, there are a few caveats to this device. For one, it’s not officially certified as a carbon monoxide alarm, so consider using it in conjunction with a traditional detector for optimal coverage. It also doesn’t have a speaker, so it’ll need to connect to an existing Alexa device to issue alerts. Caveats aside, this is a powerful, all-around detector that works incredibly well as an add-on to existing systems.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

Editors' Recommendations