Our must-have tailgating appliances, gadgets, and gear

What’s that? Can you hear it? That’s the sound of thousands of fans across the nation gearing up for football season, which is just around the corner. Dust off your grilling gear, pull out that cornhole set, and brush up on your football stats in preparation for the best tailgating season yet. Instead of staying home and watching games on your TV or through Amazon Prime, pack up your car for tailgating fun. This is the year that you’ll out tailgate your pre-game rivals with our best tailgating gear. Fora little extra help, check out the best tailgating apps.

Grilling: The ultimate tailgate challenge and the most prestigious of skills. If you can out-grill your tailgate rival, you will have the most popular tailgate around. The Party King Grills SWING’N Smoke Package has the ultimate setup for a tailgate grill king. This grill comes with the VERSArm LT Swing Arm, allowing you to attach the grill close to your bumper for easy transportation. It also lets you swing the grill out to the side for easy access to your truck bed or trunk. This stainless-steel grill runs on propane and can be attached facing in either direction so you can use the grill from whichever side is most convenient for you. This Varsity Grill Package is compatible with all the Party King Grill attachments and can also be used simply as a tabletop grill. This way you can practice your grilling skills even when football is not in season.

A cooler is a necessity when planning your tailgating party, and the Coolest Cooler is the perfect tailgating cooler. It comes with a blender, USB charger, bottle opener, plates, space for drinks, a sweet speaker, and more. You can even pair with another Coolest Cooler speaker if one of your friends brings theirs to the tailgate as well. Holding 55 quarts and keeping ice frozen for 4-5 days, this cooler will keep your drinks cold all party long. Prepare for those hot-day games and bring your Coolest Cooler along.

Do you know what will take your tailgate party from good to unforgettable? Music! Every great party needs a great playlist blasting. Other tailgates might set up fancy speaker systems with big, heavy speakers, but all you need is the Ultimate Ears Megaboom. This Bluetooth speaker is light and only nine inches tall and three and a half inches wide, which means it is extremely portable. You can place it anywhere and not have to worry because it has 20 hours of battery, is waterproof, and if you want a little more sound you can pair it with another Megaboom to boost your sound even more. Out-play your rival and call in the Megaboom – you won’t regret it. Check out our review to see why.

There is nothing that will ruin a tailgate faster than cold. No one wants to sit out in a parking lot drinking cold beer on a cold windy day. So, while your neighbor is packing up his tailgating equipment to huddle in the cab of his truck, you will be pulling out your Mr. Heater Buddy Heater to keep your party going. Who knows, maybe your neighbor will join your tailgate. The Buddy Heater can heat up to 225 square feet of space but is still compact enough to store in a cabinet. You can place this heater anywhere around your tailgate since it runs on propane and stays on for 3 to 6 hours. Don’t worry, it has a tip-over safety shutoff if it accidentally gets knocked over because of some overzealous cheering. At a little under 11 pounds, this heater is very portable. In the off season, you can also use the Buddy Heater at your child’s early morning soccer games.

You’ve been practicing all year long, preparing for the moment when you show your superiority by winning the annual Tailgating Cornhole Tournament. Someone says something funny and everyone laughs. But oh no! You forgot the score of the game. Don’t worry, your trusty Electronic Scoring Cornhole Boards are displaying the score for you to see. This ACA compliant Cornhole board set comes with light-up numbers on the face, a large rechargeable battery with 12 hours of life, and up and down buttons on the back of each to keep score. This cornhole set is customizable – pick the design you want on the front, such as your favorite team’s logo.

If you are a serious tailgater, you probably arrive three to four hours before the game starts. Staying on your feet that long can be tiring. That’s why having a Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair is necessary. You will be able to relax while talking to friends and eating. The chair reclines until it is almost flat and has an adjustable headrest for the times you need to take a quick 20-minute nap to re-energize for the game. It also folds down and is easy to carry for when you are packing up your car to head out to the game.

Beer is a big part of the tailgating experience, so why not bring a game that has beer in the name – Beer Pong. This game is a throwback to your college days, so you need to dust off your skills and show everyone what you really studied during your undergraduate years. The GoPong Portable Beer Pong table is perfect for both casual and intense games. There are lines outlining where to put the cups in case you forget for whatever reason. It is also extremely portable, folding up into a two foot by two foot square with a handle. This table even comes with six ping pong balls and a customizable surface.

In order to out-tailgate your tailgating rival, you need to bring out the big guns. It is time to pull out the WEN Gas Powered Portable Generator. Keep all your devices, appliances, and gadgets running with this portable beauty. With two three-prong 120-volt outlets and one 12-volt DC outlet, you can keep the lights on at your tailgate for up to 7.5 hours. At 50 pounds this generator is a bit heavy, but it does its job well. Keep your party going for long after the batteries die.

Remember that at the end of the day what makes a tailgate great are the friends and family that you spend your time with. Enjoy the game!