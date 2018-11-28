Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best outdoor smart plugs

Alexa, turn on the Christmas lights! These outdoor plugs keep you warm indoors

Tyler Lacoma
By

Smart plugs are handy devices that can connect to home Wi-Fi networks and allow you to control and program devices from afar with a mobile app or even your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This is particularly handy during the holiday months, when you may want to string up outdoor lights and decorations but don’t want to go outside every time you need to turn them on or off.

The problem, though, is that not all smart plugs are weather resistant: Many will short out when exposed to rain or moisture. To help out, we’ve located the five best outdoor smart plugs that offer weatherproofing capabilities so you can use them with outdoor decorations, more permanent décor, and more. You’ll be saying, “Alexa, turn on the Christmas lights,” in no time.

Maxcio Outdoor Smart Plug ($29)

Maxcio Outdoor Smart Plug

This durable smart plug is designed for heavy-duty outdoor work, with IP44 weatherproofing and ABS fireproofing to make sure it’s safe no matter where you use it. It requires only 2.4GHz wireless, with no additional hub necessary. Scheduling and timers are managed via the Maxcio app, which makes everything very easy to set up. However, we suggest you don’t waste the plug’s compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, which allow you to control the smart plug on a whim with the right voice commands.

The only major downside (besides the size, which may be clunky in some situations) is that this model can only hold two plugs, which may be a bit limiting if you have ambitious decoration plans. It’s better suited for smaller outdoor lighting projects.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

iDevices Outdoor Switch ($45)

iDevices Outdoor Switch

Operating via the the iDevices app, this smart plug offers two outlets that can easily survive in rainy conditions, annoying sleet, or snow. No hub is required, and we especially like the compact nature of this model, which makes it easier to use in tight situations (we’re looking at you, Maxcio). The plug is also compatible with Siri and Alexa for easy voice controls, although you can always set more complicated schedules if you wish. The price, however, is a little high for what this model provides, holding it back from the top spot.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Wasserstein Smart Indoor/Outdoor Plug ($45)

Wasserstein Smart Indoor:Outdoor Plug

The two-model Wasserstein smart plug provides you a good degree of customization, allowing you to give to give the plugs unique names in the app so you don’t get them confused—along with allowing you to create weekday and time schedules (Wasserstein suggests setting these schedules up for auto-watering plants while you are away, a unique possibility that may work well if you don’t have a sprinkler timer). The IP44 splashproof rating will also keep the plug safe even when it’s rainy or near water, and the UV protection adds protection in the summer. The plug works with Alexa, but no other voice assistants.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

iHome iSP100 W-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug ($38)

iHome iSP100 W-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug

This little iHome unit offers a single plug for smaller projects, but makes up for it with excellent support for everything from Alexa and Google Assistant to SmartThings, Nest, IFTTT, and other smart home platforms. The iHome app provides you with the ability to arrange 247/7 schedules and even notifications if that will help you manage your outdoor devices.

Note that there are a number of other iHome smart plugs that you can choose from the Amazon link. However, this is the version that’s rated best for water resistance, and we don’t suggest using the others outdoors. Also, the model is designed to handle devices up to 1800W, which is probably more than enough for any project you have in mind.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Bolun Wireless Smart Plug ($33)

Bolun Wireless Smart Plug

Looking for a plug that has more outlets included? This Bolun model includes three outlets, each with a waterproof cover that you can snap into place for more protection when they aren’t in use (this is especially handy when avoiding the dirt and grit that may be dangerous factors outdoors). In addition to IP44 waterproof protection, the unit offers compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Bluetooth speakers of 2018
black friday deals on tp link smart plugs 81k651iypwl sl1500
Deals

Steep Black Friday discounts on TP-Link smart plugs

TP-Link smart plugs allow you to add smart integration to your appliances that are not smart. For Black Friday only, you save big on TP-Link smart plugs and light switches at Amazon.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
silverware handles up or down dishwasher utensils mem2b
Smart Home

You should stop handwashing your dishes now. Here’s why

Handwashing your dishes seems like a perfectly logical thing to do until you figure out that it uses up to five times the amount of water that an energy-efficient dishwasher does. Maybe it's time to stop.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals

Looking for a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? We have the best Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums, and upright vacuums. Check out our collection of Cyber Monday vacuum deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
whats next for the smart home a reason to buy one would be nice nest internet of things mem 3
Deals

Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell smart thermostats are all on sale for Cyber Monday

Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell have all dropped the price of their signature smart thermostats for Cyber Monday 2018. If you've been thinking about getting one, these deals make it the opportune time to pick one up for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google home hub review 1
Smart Home

Google Home Hub, Lenovo Smart Displays get better alarm functionality

You can now set alarm clocks on the Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Displays through touch instead of voice. This change is part of a recent update, along with a host of other features.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
tunnel to towers smart homes mg 4729 1024x683
Smart Home

This foundation is giving disabled vets independence via smart home tech

Veterans who have been wounded or injured in the line of duty need special equipment to gain independence and this New York-based foundation is granting that wish with free homes equipped with smart home technology.
Posted By Clayton Moore
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot Deals

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi — and what you can do about it

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
google assistant vs amazon alexa echo dot kids edition green bedtime
Smart Home

Here's what parents (and children) get with the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

The Echo Dot Kids Edition combines a free year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited with a more durable case and 2-year worry-free warranty. But is the Kids Edition worth the $30 over the regular Echo Dot?
Posted By Brie Barbee
amazon echo sub
Smart Home

Plus, Dot, Spot, Show? Which Amazon Echo is the way to go?

Not sure just what Amazon Echo device with Alexa voice assistant you're looking for? Whether you're looking for great sound, smart home control, or a screened device, we've got you covered. Here are all the Amazon Echo devices, what they…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
weird chandeliers you can buy on amazon clouds chandelier
Smart Home

The crazy and weird chandeliers you can buy on Amazon

Your lighting fixtures can have a huge impact on your home’s overall design. We found some weird and outrageous chandeliers you can buy on Amazon.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon products fathers day sale kindle e reader
Deals

Pick up pre-owned Amazon devices for cheap from Amazon Warehouse

If you're hoping to snag an armload of Amazon devices on the cheap this year, we've found the best savings on open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned tech to help you out. Echos, Kindles, and Cloud Cams are available for low prices right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Gate Smart Lock
Product Review

Gate’s Smart Lock is locked and loaded but ultimately lacks important basics

In a world of video cameras and doorbells comes the Gate Smart Lock, a lock with a video camera embedded. It’s a great idea, but lacks some crucial functionality to make it a top-notch product.
Posted By Hanif Jackson
amazon discounts third party seller items
Smart Home

Amazon’s biggest-selling item on Cyber Monday? Take a guess

Across the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Amazon said customers ordered a staggering 180 million items via its U.S. site alone, and you can probably guess its biggest-selling item.
Posted By Trevor Mogg