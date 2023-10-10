This Dyson-style cordless vacuum is $100 for Prime Day

If you follow Amazon, you’ll know that their event is going on now. While we’re collecting the best October Prime day deals in one spot, sometimes something comes up that is so special it deserves special coverage. Such is the case with the BISSELL PowerGlide 3080, which Amazon Prime members can get for just $100. That’s significant, because the usual price is $247. To get the $137 discount you earned for being a Prime member, just tap the button below. Keep reading to see why we think this deal is so cool.

Why you should buy the BISSELL PowerGlide 3080

The first thing you should know about the BISSELL PowerGlide 3080 is how great it is if you’re a pet owner. First and foremost, it uses a pet hair resisting brush, which will help pull pet hair out of the carpet but not wrap around your brush head. This works well with your long-haired family member that complains of “shedding” too! The pet hair upholstery tool will be there for your couchs and other furniture that pets like to sleep on. Another great pet-friendly aspect to the BISSELL PowerGlide 3080 is how money from your purchase will partially support the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which helps save homeless pets.

We also really appreciate the BISSELL PowerGlide 3080’s easy swivel maneuverability, allowing you get around the floor gracefully. When that doesn’t work, you can convert it into a hand or high-reach vacuum easily. But the nicest touch to the BISSELL PowerGlide 3080’s maneuverability is that it is cordless. Once charged, it runs up to 30 minutes without needing another boost. In other words, it can go anywhere without an extension cord or power strip required. Take it out to your car and put that pet hair upholstery tool to work!

To get $147 off of the BISSELL PowerGlide 3080, which takes the price from $247 to $100, just tap the button below. You’ll have to be a Prime member, though, but becoming a Prime member for free is not difficult. If this deal isn’t to your liking, we’ve also found some great robot vacuum deals going on during the sale and you should check them out, too.

