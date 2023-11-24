Black Friday vacuum deals: Shark, Roomba, Bissell, and more

Thanksgiving and family events are great, but they also show you quickly how awfully messy a bunch of people can make a home. And with wrapping paper bits and tinsel about to be strewn about the house again in just a few weeks (plus a few tipsy spills over New Year’s) it wouldn’t surprise us at all if you were having second thoughts about your vacuum cleaner. Luckily, today is the day to get Black Friday deals, so consider shopping these fantastic opportunities to save on vacuums.

Best Black Friday vacuum deals

An upright vacuum is still one of the most popular options if you want a cleaning device to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. You’re going to have to deal with a cord, but most people are probably used to them by now and it’s a small price to pay for consistent power. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering discounted prices for upright vacuums from different brands, so whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, you’ll surely find a deal that catches your attention.

Hoover Wind Tunnel XL Pet —

Shark NV360 Navigator —

Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet —

Bissell SurfaceSense Allergen Lift-Off Pet —

Shark Stratos —

Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals

If you want hands-free convenience in cleaning, you should be looking at robot vacuum Black Friday deals. These devices will go through your home to clean your floors by themselves, so you won’t even have to get up from your couch. Some of the most popular features for robot vacuums include sensors that prevent them from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs, compatibility with the most popular digital assistants, and the ability to return to their charging dock when their battery gets low. Some popular brands currently on sale include Shark Black Friday deals and Dyson Black Friday deals.

iHome AutoVac Juno —

Shark ION RV763 —

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 —

Shark Matrix —

iRobot Roomba j7+ —

Don't Miss:

Best Black Friday cordless vacuum deals

For the perfect balance of power and portability, you should consider buying a cordless vacuum. Dyson is the most popular brand in this space, so its devices almost always get sold out quickly when they appear in cordless vacuum deals — and Black Friday is no exception. However, there are many alternatives if you want cheaper options, as its competitors are stepping up their game with powerful motors and helpful features. Cordless vacuums are limited by their battery, but the trade-off is that you can use them anywhere because you won’t have to deal with a power cord.

Moosoo XL-618Pro —

Wyze Cordless Vacuum —

Dyson V8 Origin+ —

Dyson V11 —

Dyson V15 Detect Extra —

How we chose these Black Friday vacuum deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Black Friday vacuum deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Black Friday vacuum deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Black Friday vacuum deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

Editors' Recommendations