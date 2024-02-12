 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Blink Mini compact indoor security camera is $20 right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The Blink Mini on a countertop.
Blink

Looking for some great security camera deals to keep your home a little more secure than before? At Amazon, you can pay just $20 for the excellent Blink Mini, saving $10 off the regular price of $30. Ideal if you want to keep an eye on your pets while you’re out or simply be able to communicate across the home, the Blink Mini is super versatile. Here’s why you should buy one while it’s currently 33% off.

Why you should buy the Blink Mini

One of the best indoor security cameras, the Blink Mini is so simple yet effective. It’s a plug-in camera that can monitor your home day or night thanks to its 1080p HD lens also having night vision.

Its motion detection means you’ll receive alerts on your smartphone any time motion is detected, or you can choose to customize motion detection zones so you can see what’s important to you. It’s possible to see and hear people or pets in your home, as well as speak to them thanks to the two-way audio that’s built-in. Want to soothe your dog because you had to go out for longer than you planned? You can do this here. You can also simply talk to your kids from the kitchen when they’re playing elsewhere in the home and you need to call them for dinner.

Related

It’s possible to use the Blink Mini as an indoor plug-in chime for your Blink Video Doorbell so you get a real-time alert whenever someone presses it, so there’s some useful functionality here.

The Blink Mini takes minutes to set up with the option of a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription plan if you want to save and share clips. The Blink Mini also works with Alexa so you can engage live view, arm or disarm the camera, all with your voice.

Versatile and convenient while highly affordable, the Blink Mini is even better value now it’s down to $20 at Amazon. Usually priced at $30, you’re saving $10 or 33% off the regular price so you simply can’t go wrong. Tap the button below if it sounds just like what your home needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry! This popular Roomba robot vacuum is 20% off right now
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Kiss those dirty floors goodbye because the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is on sale and ready to tackle those messy areas! This super-affordable model is loaded with features typically only seen in more expensive models, and now it is even cheaper. When surveying Roomba deals, this sale is not quite as good as the pricing we saw during Cyber Monday deals, but it helps if you are looking for fast cleaning after the holiday rush. The sale is only for a limited time, so it is better to buy sooner rather than later so you don't miss this amazing deal! 

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The holidays are over, the tree has been put away, and it is time to give the house a solid cleaning after the holiday hubbub. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is up to the task, taking the elbow grease out of clean floors. iRobot is a frequent feature on Digital Trends for its outstanding performance, earning a spot on our lists for both the best robot vacuum and the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Its Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum continues in that vein, showing enormous flexibility backed by reliable performance. “​​The iRobot Roomba 694 is a sleekly designed, powerful cleaning machine,” we say in our iRobot Roomba 694 review. “But the Roomba 694 not only has brawn, it has brains.” 

Read more
Hurry and get this Keurig coffee maker while it’s 47% off today
The Keurig K-Classic on a counter.

For some folks, the only way to wake up in the morning is with a cup of coffee, but the usual method of filtration might take a bit too long for some. That's where pod-based coffee makers like the Keurig K-Classic come into play, as they can offer you some quick and excellent-tasting coffee without much hassle. There's even an excellent deal on it from Amazon that knocks it down to just $80 from its original $150, a very impressive $70 discount on an excellent coffee maker.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Classic
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker is probably one of the best Keurig coffee makers and is perfect for that essential cup of coffee in the morning or any other time of the day really. It can brew three different cup sizes, including the six-, eight-, and ten-ounce ones, so you can get a strong brew if you feel like it. It also has a massive 48-ounce reserve for you to work with, which will let you do roughly six cups of coffee before needing to refill it, which is a lot if it's just for you and perfect if it's for two or three people.

Read more
Now’s a great time to buy a Peloton exercise bike
A man riding a Peloton bike.

If you want to stay fit without having to leave the comfort of your own home, one of the most popular ways to do so is through Peloton's exercise bikes. The equipment, combined with a Peloton All-Access Membership, makes working out more enjoyable and dynamic, but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, Amazon has slashed the price of the Peloton Bike to $1,145 from $1,445 for a $300 discount, and the Peloton Bike Plus to $2,095 from $2,495 for a $400 discount. They're still not what you'd call affordable, but they're worthy investments for your health, and you can use the savings towards your Peloton membership. You'll need to hurry with your purchase though, because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.
Peloton Bike -- $1,145, was $1,445

The Peloton Bike is popular for many reasons, but it all begins with the Peloton All-Access Membership. It's a separate purchase at $44 per month, but with it, your entire household can view a massive library of content for various types of workouts on the Peloton Bike, which you can watch through its 21.5-inch HD touchscreen and two-channel audio with a pair of 10-watt speakers. The Peloton Bike comes with a resistance knob for manual control, a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to listen to your instructors without disturbing anyone nearby, and a durable but space-saving design that only takes up 4 feet by 2 feet of space so it won't use up your whole exercise area.

Read more