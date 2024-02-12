Looking for some great security camera deals to keep your home a little more secure than before? At Amazon, you can pay just $20 for the excellent Blink Mini, saving $10 off the regular price of $30. Ideal if you want to keep an eye on your pets while you’re out or simply be able to communicate across the home, the Blink Mini is super versatile. Here’s why you should buy one while it’s currently 33% off.

Why you should buy the Blink Mini

One of the best indoor security cameras, the Blink Mini is so simple yet effective. It’s a plug-in camera that can monitor your home day or night thanks to its 1080p HD lens also having night vision.

Its motion detection means you’ll receive alerts on your smartphone any time motion is detected, or you can choose to customize motion detection zones so you can see what’s important to you. It’s possible to see and hear people or pets in your home, as well as speak to them thanks to the two-way audio that’s built-in. Want to soothe your dog because you had to go out for longer than you planned? You can do this here. You can also simply talk to your kids from the kitchen when they’re playing elsewhere in the home and you need to call them for dinner.

It’s possible to use the Blink Mini as an indoor plug-in chime for your Blink Video Doorbell so you get a real-time alert whenever someone presses it, so there’s some useful functionality here.

The Blink Mini takes minutes to set up with the option of a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription plan if you want to save and share clips. The Blink Mini also works with Alexa so you can engage live view, arm or disarm the camera, all with your voice.

Versatile and convenient while highly affordable, the Blink Mini is even better value now it’s down to $20 at Amazon. Usually priced at $30, you’re saving $10 or 33% off the regular price so you simply can’t go wrong. Tap the button below if it sounds just like what your home needs.

Editors' Recommendations