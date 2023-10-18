 Skip to main content
Breville’s Barista Express Espresso Machine has a $140 discount

If you read the news often, you’ll just as often see people decrying your going out for coffee habit. You know that, over the long run, it would be cheaper to enjoy coffee at home. It is also apparent that, with the number of great coffee machines available, you’ll be able to find something to make your brew just as good as your local barista does. No driving or early morning lines required! But the price of these machines, especially the good ones, can be quite high. That’s why we’re very pleased to have found the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine at $140 off. That brings the machine from $700 to $560, and not having to pay your daily tips can make up the rest. Just tap the button below to check it out!

Why you should buy the Breville Barista Express

Typical coffee makers are great for a simple cup. They don’t replace the going out experience. This does. It includes everything you need to make some of your favorite drinks. It grinds whole beans in a variety of ground sizes, froths milk, and makes proper espresso with a consistent 15-bar pressure to ensure optimal results. Water temperature can be chosen in 2 degree increments. The Breville Barista Express is ready to pump out coffee in one or two shot volumes, but will allow you to override it manually to suit your tastes.

In other words, this machine is for the coffee brewer that knows what they want. The Breville Barista Express holds a 25-shot capacity, so you can show your friends and family what they’ve been missing, too. If you’re the family coffee nerd, there is certainly a bit of showmanship that can be played out here, too. There’s even a warming tray on the side to keep your cup warm for periodic sips in between serving your guests and household.

To grab yours, and solidify yourself as champion of the morning on the cheap, just tap the button below. You’ll find the Breville Barista Express for just $560. That’s a savings of $140 off the usual $700 price. If, on the other hand, this is a bit too much for you (but coffee is still on the menu) check out these other coffee maker deals that are sure to percolate your interests.

