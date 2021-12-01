  1. Smart Home

Capstone Connected launches its smart mirrors built for all lifestyles

Keyan Riddick
Capstone Connected, a brand known for creating consumer-driven products that bridge tech and design, has launched its latest product, dubbed the Thin Cast Smart Mirror. It includes an 18.5-inch touchscreen display, Android compatibility, dual speakers, and two ways to interact with them. They also come in two sizes and are built with multiple lifestyles in mind.

The smart mirrors come in two distinct models. The standard model measures 32.5 x 22.5 x 1.25-inches and weighs 16 pounds. This model is ideal for hanging around the house in places such as an entryway, kitchen, or behind a vanity. The full-length model is named the Fitness/Lifestyle model, and it measures 60 x 22.5 x 1.25-inches and weighs 37 pounds. The Fitness/Lifestyle model is perfect for bedrooms or even home gyms. Both mirrors come easy to install with their own mounting gear and hardware for wall hanging or floor-standing installations. After installing the mirror, just plug it into a power outlet, connect to Wi-Fi, and choose which way you want to interact with it — then you’re off to the races.

There two ways to Capstone Connected smart mirror. Smart 1 mode features the brand’s Thin Touch technology. This mode allows you to control the mirror as you would a tablet, with its touchscreen. You can also use some preinstalled apps to check things like the time, the internet, or your calendar, or you can download other apps for more functionality, such as YouTube.

Woman using smart mirror.
Capstone Connected

Smart 2 mode uses the brand’s Thin Cast technology, allowing users to mirror or cast content from their smartphones. In this mode, you can show off any app on your phone in an enlarged way using the mirror’s display. You can also pair this feature with your phone’s voice assistant to view answers and searches on a more prominent display. Casting also allows you to show off workout or dance videos on the mirror, so you can follow along while monitoring your movements without having to pay any extra subscriptions fees.

Both mirrors have a sleek and straightforward frameless design that can fit in any home. They bring technology to another place in your home without being obtrusive and allow you to stay connected more than ever.

The Thin Cast Smart Mirrors are on sale now. The standard mirror retails for $799, while the Fitness/Lifestyle mirror goes for $999. For the entire month of December, Capstone Connected is offering an introductory pricing discount of $100 off the purchase of any mirror from the Capstone website. Amazon will also be stocking these mirrors for those of us with Prime memberships.

