Get two Colgate smart electric toothbrushes for $30 with this deal

Hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush in bathroom
John Velasco / Digital Trends

It’s something we’ve all done; you start toothbrushing only to wish your toothbrush had a rewards program for brushing. Okay, chances are you haven’t done that, but really, what if your toothbrush had a rewards program? That’s just part of the allure of the Colgate Hum Smart Toothbrush, now available as a 2-pack for only $30 as part of this deal. This pack is usually worth $60, so you’re getting a savings of $30 (50% off) if you get your pair as a part of this deal. While the deal is lasting until next week, it will also end if they sell out, so if you’re curious about smart toothbrushes, be sure to click the link and check out the Colgate Hum now.

Why you should buy the Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush

The Colgate Hum toothbrush, especially at this price, allows for an introductory tour of the world of smart toothbrush and app-driven dental care without taking one’s wallet hostage. From a functionality perspective, the interesting thing about the Colgate Hum toothbrush is how it uses an app to track how you brush your teeth. It’ll even give pointers, based on your brushing technique, about what parts of your mouth ought to be given more attention with its vibrating bristles. Though, as our Colgate Hum toothbrush review is quick to point out, the system isn’t perfect — you can fool it by pretending to brush your teeth — and is obviously no substitute for regular dental visits.

Surprisingly, what makes the Colgate Hum interesting is where it goes beyond toothbrushing. You see, much like PlayStation Stars rewards you for gaming, the Colgate Hum will reward you for brushing. Up to three times a day, your brushing will reward points in the app which will go towards purchases of qualifying items, such as new heads for your Colgate Hum toothbrush. It’s a great way to push yourself to get that second (or third) toothbrushing session in each day. The one that you know you should be doing but keep skipping because you think you have something better to be doing instead.

To grab your Colgate Hum toothbrushes, be sure to tap the button below. It’ll give you your chance at two Colgate Hum toothbrushes for half off. That’s $30 off, leaving the $60 toothbrushes at just $30. Not interested in the Colgate Hum but still thinking tooth care? Try researching the Talo smart toothbrush to see if it is more your style.

