ADT’s new cybersecurity suite adds four levels of digital protection

Bruce Brown
ADT continues to augment its traditional home and business security solutions with the announcement of Digital Security by ADT, a new cybersecurity service with four levels of digital protection in the home.

The new ADT security suite includes identity protection, dark web defense, a secure VPN, and home network protection.

At CES 2018 in January, where the company introduced a video doorbell and the ADT Go monitoring service, ADT also announced its intention to launch additional cybersecurity products this year. The Digital Security by ADT rollout fulfills that promise.

Augmenting ADT’s conventional home security alarm systems and 24/7 monitoring with digital products and services is a logical next step.

“With online threats occurring more often than ever before, our mission evolved to not only help protect the premises,” ADT CEO Tim Whall said in a statement, “but also people on the go and their network and digital identity.

“On average, cyberattacks are happening every 39 seconds, and Digital Security by ADT is an opportunity to extend the breadth and scale of our security monitoring to our customer’s personally identifiable information and network.”

Digital Security by ADT services:

ADT’s four cybersecurity service levels will roll out starting September 5 and during the next few months. Prices will range from $5 to $30 per month depending on the protection level.

  • Identity Protection — The only service available today, Identity Protection helps monitors credit activity and scores, public and criminal records, and address changes. If your identity is stolen, ADT has a fraud incident resolution feature with a theft expense reimbursement program.
  • Dark Web Defense — According to ADT, the Dark Web Defense service monitors both the public and private internet watching for any nefarious use of your personal information. As with Identity Protection, if the Dark Web Defense app alerts you of unapproved use of your identity, you can enlist ADT’s fraud resolution service.
  • Secure VPN — Shield your internet connection from crooks who want to hack into your system any reason with ADT’s virtual private network app.
  • Home Network Protection — ADT’s highest level digital security service includes the other three services plus an ADT-installed Norton Core secure Wi-Fi router to protect your home network and all connected devices.

ADT also partners with Samsung in the Samsung SmartThings ADT Home Security Kit, using ADT hardware in parallel with Samsung smart home devices. The new Digital Security by ADT differs from the ADT/Samsung home security kit by focusing on the digital home including user and network security, while the Home Security Kit monitors traditional property security threats such as break-ins, fire, water leaks, and carbon monoxide.

