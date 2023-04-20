Mother’s Day deal knocks $260 off the Dyson Corrale

While you might be eying up hair dryer deals for Mom or someone else in your life, it’s actually this hair straightener deal we’re most tempted by right now. Over at Woot, you can buy the Dyson Corrale hair straightener for just $240. The catch? It’s a factory-reconditioned model which means a generic box and a 180-day warranty. If you’d prefer a non-refurbished model, Dyson has $100 off the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener so you can get it for $399 instead of $499. Whatever your intentions, let’s take a look at why you might want to buy this hair straightener.

Dyson Corrale (Refurbished) — $240, was $499:

Dyson Corrale (Brand New) — $399, was $499:

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale

Besides making great vacuum cleaners, Dyson also makes some of the best hair dryers so it makes sense it also makes good hair straighteners. The Dyson Corrale is packed with features. It’s suitable for all hair types with three precise heat settings including 330F, 365F and 410F. It’s the only straightener that has flexing plates that shape around your hair, gathering it together neatly on each pass so you get more control while requiring a lighter grip than most hair straighteners.

With intelligent heat control, the Dyson Corrale responds to the thickness of your hair as well as its texture and even its length. By doing so, it can automatically control the temperature so you get optimal styling results at all times. The hair straightener uses manganese copper alloy because it’s flexible yet strong while offering excellent thermal conduction.

While using it, you can check out the Dyson Corrale’s OLED screen to view battery levels, temperature controls, and even charging status. The Dyson Corrale switches off after 10 minutes of inactivity to give you peace of mind with its plates locking for immediate storage after use. There’s no worries about inadvertent burns after misplacing them here. The Dyson Corrale comes with a charging dock so you can place them in there any time they’re not in use. A full recharge takes just 70 minutes and gives back up to 30 minutes of use, so you’re good to go for the longest of straightening sessions.

The Dyson Corrale is sure to delight anyone who’s passionate about looking at their best. Right now, you can buy a refurbished unit for just $240 if you don’t mind a generic box and a 180-day warranty. Alternatively, you can get it for $399 at Dyson with $100 off the regular price. The choice is yours, but you’ll love the results.

Dyson Corrale (Refurbished) — $240, was $499:

Dyson Corrale (Brand New) — $399, was $499:

Editors' Recommendations