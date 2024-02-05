If you’re looking for great Valentine’s Day gifts, check out the Dyson deals going on right now at Best Buy. No, we don’t mean a cordless vacuum but one of Dyson’s awesome hair products like the Dyson Supersonic, Airstrait, or Corrale. Right now, you can save at least $100 on each of them providing you’ve got a My Best Buy membership. The discount is so great that even if you don’t already have a yearly membership, by signing up for one, you’ll still enjoy a $50 discount and score future price cuts thanks to your My Best Buy membership. It’s a great deal for all these items and more in the future too. Keen to learn more about these Dyson products? Here’s what to know.

Dyson Airstrait — $400, was $500

Hair straighteners are an essential tool in many people’s arsenal before they head out for the day or night. The Dyson Airstrait is particularly great at drying and straightening your hair all at once. Suitable for multiple different hair types, the Dyson Airstrait uses high-pressure airflow to straighten your hair as it dries rather than hot plates, meaning you won’t have to worry about extreme heat damage. Glass bead thermistors regulate airflow temperature up to 30 times per second so your hair’s natural shine is protected. The airflow is projected downwards at a 45-degree angle to create the tension needed to align hair for a smooth end style. Three preset temperatures including 175F, 230F and 285F give you plenty of control while an LCD screen makes it simple to keep informed at all times.

Dyson Corrale — $400, was $500

The Dyson Corrale is the only hair straighteners that use flexing plates to shape your hair, gathering it together neatly on each pass. The flexing plates achieve the same style with less heat and 50% less breakages while producing shiny, straight results with less frizz and fewer flyaways. You get up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling with intelligent heat control that’s capable of regulating the temperature of the plates 100 times a second. An OLED screen informs you of the battery life and temperature controls, while the straighteners are also well-balanced to give you plenty of control at all times.

Dyson Airwrap — $480, was $600

Made for multiple hair types and styles, the Dyson Airwrap makes it simple to curl, shape, smooth and hide flyaways with no extreme heat involved. There’s intelligent heat control with airflow temperatures measured over 40 times a second, while negative ions help reduce static in your hair. Drying and styling simultaneously, the Dyson Airwrap comes with styling attachments that help curl and wrap your hair, able to take hair from wet to damp in pre-style mode, as well as finishing the look off. Using something known as the Coanda effect, it uses air to attract and wrap hair to the barrel so it’s effortless stuff.

