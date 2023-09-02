 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dyson Labor Day sale: haircare, fans and cordless vacuums

Aaron Mamiit
By

This year’s Labor Day deals have arrived, and among the best offers are the discounts that you can get on Dyson devices. The brand is very popular in the home appliance industry because of its groundbreaking features and stylish designs, which is why its products almost always get sold out whenever they go on sale. We’ve gathered the top Dyson deals that are available for the holiday, buy you need to decide what to buy and push through with the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 — $270, was $370

dyson-am07-tower-fan-2
Dyson

The Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 provides an uninterrupted breeze by amplifying the air that surrounds it using Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology. You’ll be able to choose between 10 airflow settings for the optimum cooling during hot weather, and you can do this through the tower fan’s remote control. There’s also the option to set a sleep timer to limit the Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 to certain hours.

Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer — $300, was $400

Dyson supersonic hair dryer.
Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer is designed for fast drying and precision styling, but it’s also engineered to prevent extreme heat damage on your hair by analyzing the air and regulating its heat. You have the option between three speed settings and four heat settings, depending on what you need at the moment, and the hair dryer features Heat Shield technology that keeps its surfaces cool at all times.

Related

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum — $370, was $470

The Dyson V8 Animal
Dyson

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum will help you keep your floors clean with its powerful suction that can pick up dust, dirt, debris, and pet hair. The cordless vacuum features a variety of attachments, including a detangling Motorbar cleaner head that can prevent pet hair from getting stuck, and a hair screw tool that can remote pet hair from upholstery. The Dyson V8 can run up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and it features advanced whole-machine filtration for your family’s protection.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 purifying heater + fan — $430, was $530

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier on a white background.
Keep the air in your home clean with the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 purifying heater + fan, which features HEPA filtration for whole room purification while also either heating or cooling you. The filters are easy to replace, so you won’t need to call for a technician to do it. You can choose between Diffused and Focused airflow, with oscillation of up to 70 degrees, and you can also set up the machine to automatically turn off after a set amount of time.

Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum — $500, was $600

Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.
Dyson

The Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum delivers the brand’s trademark suction power in a larger format, with a 25% bigger cleaner head and a 150% larger dustbin compared to the Dyson V11. This translates to covering more of your floor with each pass, and to more cleaning before you need to dispose of the dust and debris that it picked up. The Dyson Outsize can last up to 60 minutes on a single charge, while also offering advanced whole-machine filtration.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 smart air purifier and fan — $500, was $650

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 smart air purifier and fan in a room with a man.
Dyson

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 intelligently cleans the air while also cooling the room. It can sense changes in air quality and reports the pollution levels on its LCD screen and on the MyDyson app, then it automatically captures and traps the pollutants. The whole device is fully sealed to keep the pollutants inside, and you’ll receive alerts when it’s time to change its filter. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 smart air purifier and fan offers oscillation of up to 350 degrees, and you can use voice commands to control it through Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Home.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 smart tower air purifier, heater and fan — $600, was $750

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 on a white background.
Dyson

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 is a complete device that’s capable of providing you with cleaner air while keeping the room hot or cool, depending on your preference. It’s also safeguarded with HEPA filtration that keeps all pollutants safely inside it, and it automatically reacts to changes in air quality. The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 smart tower air purifier, heater and fan also offer a Night Mode, which will keep it very quiet while it works during your sleeping hours.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum — $600, was $800

Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum offers most of what you’d expect from a Dyson cordless vacuum, including powerful suction, the ability to convert to a handheld vacuum, a maximum runtime of 60 minutes, and several attachments to help you reach tight and awkward spaces. What sets it apart is its green laser that will let you spot dust that you usually can’t see with your naked eye, for a more complete cleaning of your home each time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best washer and dryer deals: Front load, top load and stacking sales
A washer and dryer sit next to each other in a laundry room.

A great way to save on one of the best washing machines and one of the best dryers is to get yourself a washer and dryer bundle. There are a lot of impressive washer and dryer deals taking place right now, including discounts on big name brands like Samsung and LG. Current discounted models offer some modern smarts as well, making a washer and dryer combo something to think about alongside some of the best smart home devices. We’ve tracked down the best washer and dryer deals you can find right now, so read onward for more details.
Insignia 12-cycle washer and dryer set — $800, was $900

If you’re looking for a simple dryer and washer combo that’s also very budget-friendly this Insignia washer and dryer bundle is the one to pounce on. The high-efficiency washer and the 12-cycle electric dryer can make pretty quick work of your laundry while also not taking up too much space in your home. Their small size and efficiency make them great for apartments with high electricity costs or with conscientious owners that want to keep their water usage low. The washer has 3.7 cubic feet of capacity, so you can get quite a bit of clothes done, and the dryer provides you with six manual modes and six automatic modes for you to choose from.

Read more
Best air purifier deals: Save big on Dyson, Shark, TCL and more
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

Whether you know it or not, indoor air quality is a major concern. Allergens, debris, dust, pet dander, and many contaminants plague the air you and your family breathe, potentially causing health concerns, asthma, or worse. You can spare your home from this invasion with an air purifier. If you've ever wondered do air purifiers work, the answer is yes. Unfortunately, these suckers aren't cheap. Fortunately, air purifier deals can save you a lot of money if you know when to buy. We've done the legwork for you and found the best air purifier deals out there today. The big savings are on the budget brands like Shark, but we've found some nice discounts on name brands like LG and Dyson. Read on to find out which air purifier is best for you, considering the price, size, and features like HEPA filtering vs PECO filtering and heat and fan combos.
Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier -- $40, was $ $60

Excellent for a nightstand, the counter, or an end table. this relatively small air purifier offers cleaning for up to 215 square feet. H13 level HEPA filtration ensures that most odors and contaminants are eliminated, with microscopic particles captured, to provide relief to asthma sufferers and beyond. It is relatively simple, so there are no smart features or serious programmable modes, but that's okay. A touch-based control panel on the top, with LED indicators, allows you to adjust the system's timer, indicator lights, and power. You can add your essential oils or fragrances to the top to help disperse a more aromatic scent.

Read more
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

Security cameras are as affordable as ever, and whether you’re looking for one of the best home security cameras or one of the best wireless security cameras, they’re pieces of tech you can often find a discount on. This is certainly the case right now, as significant discounts are taking place on a variety of security camera models by Arlo, Ring and Blink, among others. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best security camera deals you can find right now, so read onward if you’re in the market for an affordable way to keep an eye on your home and surroundings.
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — $70, was $130

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is one of the better wireless cameras out there. Arlo is a brand that’s become a staple in home security cameras. The Essential Spotlight Camera is easy to install and take down for charging, and it offers the conveniences you’ll find in most wireless cameras. These include easy wireless connectivity to your home’s wifi network, which often needs to be done with a hub. This camera has connectivity built right in without the need for additional peripheral equipment. It has a motion sensor and an infrared mode for seeing at night. It has a two-way audio, which can be a good way to ward off intruders or talk with people making deliveries.

Read more