If you’ve got a house to keep clean, it’s good to go about it with the right accompaniment. Dyson makes some of the best vacuums you’ll find on the market, and today Dyson’s most expensive cordless vacuum is seeing a $100 price cut at Best Buy. This discount on the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum brings its price from $950 down to $850. Free next day shipping is included with your purchase, and if the Outsize+ is in stock at your local Best Buy, you can even pick it up in-store within one hour.

Why you should buy the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum

Dyson has become known over the years as a forward-thinking company that makes great vacuums with innovative designs and capabilities. The Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum fits the company mold. Because it sits at the top of Dyson’s cordless vacuum lineup, the Outsize+ has some features you may not find on other Dyson cordless vacuums. For starters, it’s engineered for homes with pets like all of the best Dyson vacuums, so it has the suction power you need to keep your floors clean with little effort on your end. It has a 25% wider cleaner head than its predecessor, and a 150% larger bin allows you to cover more floor with each pass and allows more cleaning between emptying.

When it comes to distinguishing itself amongst other Dyson cordless vacuums, the Outsize+ is Dyson’s largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. This technology utilizes a precisely angled laser that makes invisible dust visible on hard floors, which ensures you won’t miss a single dust strand when vacuuming. The Outsize+ is able to go up to 120 minutes on a single charge, as it features two batteries for extended cleaning. Battery life is also optimized by Dyson DLS technology, which automatically senses debris levels and floor types to adapt suction for the right balance of power and run time when you need it.

Loaded with technology and a good co-pilot in keeping your house clean, the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum is marked down to $850 at Best Buy today. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $950, and free next day shipping is included.

Editors' Recommendations