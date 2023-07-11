Best Buy is countering Prime Day with a killer Dyson hair dryer deal

Prime Day is here, and with all of the Prime Day deals to sort through, it can be easy to overlook deals taking place at retailers other than Amazon. Best Buy is getting in on the Prime Day discounts with a deal on a great piece of household tech. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer was a pretty revolutionary product when it first hit the market, and today you can grab it for a massive savings of $100. This discount brings its price down to $330, while it would normally set you back $430. This Prime Day deal is exclusive to the vinca blue and rose-colored model, and with free shipping included it’s one of the best Dyson deals you’ll find during Prime Day.

Why you should get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

While Dyson is primarily known for making some of the best vacuums available on the market, it’s also known for ingenuity and innovation, and it brings both of those characteristics to the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. This hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, yet is still able to dry it quickly. It does this by measuring air temperature 20 times every second, and keeping it under control. This process allows you to style your hair while drying, and its ability to focus air at high velocity allows you to style one section of your hair at a time.

One of the innovations Dyson brings to its Supersonic Hair Dryer is magnetic attachments. It’s the only hair dryer that comes with attachments that connect magnetically, and they allow you to make adjustments quickly and easily. These attachments include a diffuser, a styling concentrator, a gentle air attachment, a flyaway attachment, and a wide-tooth comb. Dyson boasts a 75% increase in hair smoothness and up to 132% increased shine with continued use of the Supersonic Hair Dryer. This is a piece of tech that would fit nicely in your bathroom with any of the best bathroom scales or into your grooming routine with any of the best electric shavers.

While this vinca blue and rose-colored Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would regularly cost $430, today you can grab it for just $330 at Best Buy. This is a $100 savings and Best Buy is including free shipping, making it one of the best Prime Day smart home deals you’ll find today.

Editors' Recommendations