Best Buy is countering Prime Day with a killer Dyson hair dryer deal

Prime Day is here, and with all of the Prime Day deals to sort through, it can be easy to overlook deals taking place at retailers other than Amazon. Best Buy is getting in on the Prime Day discounts with a deal on a great piece of household tech. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer was a pretty revolutionary product when it first hit the market, and today you can grab it for a massive savings of $100. This discount brings its price down to $330, while it would normally set you back $430. This Prime Day deal is exclusive to the vinca blue and rose-colored model, and with free shipping included it’s one of the best Dyson deals you’ll find during Prime Day.

Why you should get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

While Dyson is primarily known for making some of the best vacuums available on the market, it’s also known for ingenuity and innovation, and it brings both of those characteristics to the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. This hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, yet is still able to dry it quickly. It does this by measuring air temperature 20 times every second, and keeping it under control. This process allows you to style your hair while drying, and its ability to focus air at high velocity allows you to style one section of your hair at a time.

One of the innovations Dyson brings to its Supersonic Hair Dryer is magnetic attachments. It’s the only hair dryer that comes with attachments that connect magnetically, and they allow you to make adjustments quickly and easily. These attachments include a diffuser, a styling concentrator, a gentle air attachment, a flyaway attachment, and a wide-tooth comb. Dyson boasts a 75% increase in hair smoothness and up to 132% increased shine with continued use of the Supersonic Hair Dryer. This is a piece of tech that would fit nicely in your bathroom with any of the best bathroom scales or into your grooming routine with any of the best electric shavers.

While this vinca blue and rose-colored Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would regularly cost $430, today you can grab it for just $330 at Best Buy. This is a $100 savings and Best Buy is including free shipping, making it one of the best Prime Day smart home deals you’ll find today.

This SodaStream is discounted from $160 to $90 for Prime Day
sodastream terra sparkling water maker deal prime day 2022

Do you buy a 24-pack of seltzer water every time you do to the store? Are you constantly cracking open a fizzy water and filling your recycling bin with cans? There is a cheaper solution that will also help save the environment: Make your own soda water. This SodaStream Prime Day deal makes the convenient device super cheap. It's now only $90 instead of its usual $160 That's $10 cheaper than it has ever been. It's a fantastic $70 discount, meaning this device will pay for itself almost twice as fast as it would at full price. Check it out at Amazon while Prime Day deals are still live.

Why you should buy the SodaSteam E-Terra during Prime Day
Prime Day is a great time to buy appliances. Amazon is having fantastic price cuts on some of the most popular models, while competing retailers try to offer their own sales. Target is having Target Circle Week, for instance, which is cutting prices on lots of home appliances. But we're here to talk about the SodaStream E-Terra. SodaStream is the biggest brand name in the soda water biz, and this is one of their simplest carbonated water makers. The E-Terra comes with the basic SodaStream device, which has a thin profile that will fit on any counter, right next to a toaster and a Keurig. You also get a reusable, dishwasher-safe bottle for use when carbonating the water, and a free CO2 cannister. If you want fancier features, like the ability to make cocktails, consider a fancier model like the SodaStream Art.

New to smart lights? This Philips Hue Starter Kit is $90 for Prime Day
The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit with two A19 light bulbs and Philips Hue Bridge against a white background.

If you’ve been searching through all of the Prime Day deals in search of some of the best smart home devices, one way to land some savings is with the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit. For Prime Day it’s marked down to $90, which is its lowest price of the year and one of the best Prime Day Philips Hue deals you’ll find. This $90 Prime Day price is $10 cheaper than the Starter Kit’s previous lowest price of the year and a savings of $40 from its regular price of $130.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit
The Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit is a good way to go about getting some smart lights into your home. This starter kit includes two Philips Hue A19 LED smart light bulbs, as well as a a Hue Bridge. The A19 light bulbs compete with the best smart light bulbs and are suitable for most fixtures, including any of the best smart lamps. The Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit is a similar setup, but these light bulbs are actually able to change colors, which can bring some additional style and versatility to your home. There are 16 million colors to choose from, allowing you to transform any room in your house to suit your mood or create the perfect atmosphere for get-togethers.

Prime Day means you can add a bidet to your toilet for under $50
Overhead angle of the Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet attached to a toilet.

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and with the sales event has come some of the best Prime Day smart home deals. This year that includes several bidets, a device which may not make the list of the best smart home devices but does contribute to why the bathroom is the final frontier of the smart home. Tushy is one of the premier names in toilet bidets, and their Basic, Classic, and Spa models are all seeing price drops for Prime Day. In fact, they’re all at their lowest price of the year today, so read onward for more details, and click through to Amazon to grab one of these deals while you can.
Tushy Basic 2.0 — $48, was $69

The Tushy Basic is Tushy’s entry level bidet. It’s easy to install with a 10-minute installation process, and it comes complete with all necessary parts and simple instructions. This is a non-electric bidet that requires no electrical hookup or additional plumbing. It’s constructed with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob that controls the self-cleaning nozzle spray angle and water pressure to your desired intensity. The Tushy Basic delivers a fresh, just-showered feeling and leaves nothing behind.

