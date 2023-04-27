 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash sale knocks $200 off the Dyson V10 cordless vacuum

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best vacuum cleaner deals around at the moment comes from Walmart. Today, you can buy the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner for $330 instead of $530. A huge saving of $200, this is a very good deal if you’ve been checking out all the latest cordless vacuum deals and waiting for something special. If you’re keen to clean your home more efficiently than before, read on while we explain all about this great vacuum cleaner.

Why you should buy the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson has been responsible for many of the best cordless vacuums over the years. With the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner, it’s excelled itself in a way that’s particularly ideal if you need to deep clean your home due to pet dander. It offers three different cleaning modes to achieve the right level of power for all your plans. With 30% more suction than the Dyson V8, it’s far more powerful than previous models so it can cope with almost anything you throw at it.

Engineered with pets in mind, it has a de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. An advanced, whole-machine filtration system captures all pet allergens and fine dust, before expelling cleaner air for you to breathe in.

Related

At all times, it’s versatile too. With no loss of suction, you can switch it over to a handheld vacuum with just one click so you can easily clean up high or in awkward-to-reach places low down too. You get up to 60 minutes of runtime which should be more than enough for your needs. From there, a drop-in docking system ensures you can quickly (and neatly) get it back up to 100% soon enough. It even offers hygienic bin emptying with a ‘point and shoot’ system ensuring there’s no need to touch the dirt when you empty it in your bin.

With a series of useful tools also bundled in, the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner is a great all-rounder for anyone passionate about keeping their home clean from pet hair. Usually priced at $530, it’s currently available for $330 at Walmart. Being able to save $200 on such a well-designed vacuum cleaner just made this setup even more tempting. If you’ve been waiting for this chance, hit the buy button now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Best Dyson deals for January: save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

If you're shopping for bargains on high-quality home appliances such as vacuum deals and air purifier deals, check out these Dyson deals. Dyson's high-end electronics equipment is always among the most popular options because of their helpful features and groundbreaking technology, especially when they're available with discounts. Dyson products don't usually come cheap, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for price cuts. If you're having trouble catching these deals before stocks run out, we're here to help. We've gathered some of the best Dyson deals you can shop right now, but you better hurry if you want to buy them because you never know when retailers will end their offers.

The current deals highlighted below frankly aren't all that earth-shaking, and it may still be the case that the massive demand for Dyson products amplified by the pandemic for the past two years is still holding prices high. If your heart says "Dyson" but your budget brain isn't sure about the current prices, waiting a bit and checking back here regularly may pay off.
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan TP01 -- $366, was $400

Read more
Best Roomba Deals for January 2023: Sales to shop today
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

The latest iRobot Roomba deals are here and the price changes of a fresh new year are starting to be reflected. iRobot was the first residential robot vacuum company and the Roomba vacuum brand continues to lead the field in features and in popularity. We scoured the market to find today's best Roomba deals. If you've decided you want to put a Roomba vacuum to work right now, here are some of the best Roomba deals available today. Note that prices change often, so if you don't see the deal you you want today, check back in a few days.

You may have read recent news that Amazon intends to purchase iRobot. We've wondered how it will effect Roomba development and deals, but here's how the iRobot acquisition may improve Roomba. Approval for the purchase and finalizing the deal may take up to a year, but the immediate effect we've observed is price cuts on many of the most popular Roomba models. Check them out below.
Best Roomba deals you can buy today

Read more
Cyber Monday deals drop this Dyson cordless vacuum to $350
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.

With Cyber Monday upon us, now's the time to pick up that cordless vacuum you've been thinking of, especially if you've been browsing through our roundup of the best cordless vacuums and can't wait. Luckily, there are some great Cyber Monday deals on a few, and this one from Walmart on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is great. You get a whopping $100 discount, bringing the retail price to $350 from $450, so it's worth picking up. Also, not to put any pressure, but this is the last big sale for a while, and if you order it now, it will be here by Christmas, so don't wait to act on it!

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum
Dyson has long been one of the premier vacuum names. It made a splash with its innovative designs and variety of models, and it hasn’t looked back. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is engineered with power and versatility in mind. It has a detangling Motorbar that deep-cleans carpets and hardwood floors, specializing in things like pet hair removal from the brush bar. This keeps the vacuum from getting tangled up and slowing down, and relieves you of the headaches that can come when cleaning up after children and pets. The Dyson V8 was engineered with just such tasks in mind.

Read more