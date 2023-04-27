Flash sale knocks $200 off the Dyson V10 cordless vacuum

One of the best vacuum cleaner deals around at the moment comes from Walmart. Today, you can buy the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner for $330 instead of $530. A huge saving of $200, this is a very good deal if you’ve been checking out all the latest cordless vacuum deals and waiting for something special. If you’re keen to clean your home more efficiently than before, read on while we explain all about this great vacuum cleaner.

Why you should buy the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson has been responsible for many of the best cordless vacuums over the years. With the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner, it’s excelled itself in a way that’s particularly ideal if you need to deep clean your home due to pet dander. It offers three different cleaning modes to achieve the right level of power for all your plans. With 30% more suction than the Dyson V8, it’s far more powerful than previous models so it can cope with almost anything you throw at it.

Engineered with pets in mind, it has a de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. An advanced, whole-machine filtration system captures all pet allergens and fine dust, before expelling cleaner air for you to breathe in.

At all times, it’s versatile too. With no loss of suction, you can switch it over to a handheld vacuum with just one click so you can easily clean up high or in awkward-to-reach places low down too. You get up to 60 minutes of runtime which should be more than enough for your needs. From there, a drop-in docking system ensures you can quickly (and neatly) get it back up to 100% soon enough. It even offers hygienic bin emptying with a ‘point and shoot’ system ensuring there’s no need to touch the dirt when you empty it in your bin.

With a series of useful tools also bundled in, the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner is a great all-rounder for anyone passionate about keeping their home clean from pet hair. Usually priced at $530, it’s currently available for $330 at Walmart. Being able to save $200 on such a well-designed vacuum cleaner just made this setup even more tempting. If you’ve been waiting for this chance, hit the buy button now before the deal ends soon.

