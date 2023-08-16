Ends tonight: Save $100 on the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum

Whenever there are cordless vacuum deals, you can be sure that shoppers are looking for Dyson products as the brand is one of the most trusted names in the home appliance industry. If you’ve always wanted to get a Dyson cordless vacuum, then you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Dyson V11 Extra, which brings its price down to $550 from $650. The offer is only available today though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll have another chance at it. Buy it now so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum

It’s another variant of the Dyson V11 that appears in our roundup of the best cordless vacuums, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the capabilities of the Dyson V11 Extra. The cordless vacuum offers powerful suction with 14 cyclones that are arranged in two tiers and work in parallel, for increased airflow and the ability to capture fine dust. Its advanced whole-machine filtration traps nearly 100% of particles, and it comes with a washable filter that will last for the Dyson V11 Extra’s lifetime.

For versatility, the Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum features nine accessories that will let you clean every part of your home, and it can also convert to a handheld vacuum for cleaning vehicles and other tight spaces. There’s an LCD screen on the device that shows the three power modes that you can choose from, any maintenance alerts, and how many minutes and seconds remain in its runtime of up to 60 minutes on a single charge.

If you want to make cleaning your house a bit easier, then you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s offer for the Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum. From $650, it’s down to $550 for savings of $100. Dyson deals almost always get sold out quickly though, so even if you have the whole day to complete your purchase, it’s highly recommended that you do so now because we’re not sure if stocks will last until the final hours of the sale. If you want to get the Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum for this lowered price, push through with the transaction immediately.

