Dyson’s best cordless vacuum is $50 off at Best Buy

For one of the best cordless vacuum deals, look no further than Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum for $750 so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $800. While this is a premium-priced cordless vacuum, it’s one that’s going to change your life. That’s how good it is. Let’s take a look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum

Easily one of the best cordless vacuums around, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is perfect for those that want to keep their home super clean and that don’t want to rely on one of the best robot vacuums. It’s designed to deep clean your whole home. It has 100% more power than the Dyson V8 thanks to the Dyson Hyperdymium motor spinning at up to 125,000 rpm. It’s smart too though being able to intelligently adapt its power based on the debris it detects. An LCD screen shows you the total picked-up particles on screen as you clean while it’s also able to illuminate invisible dust on hard floors. The Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum has an advanced whole-machine filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns so it’s sure to clean efficiently.

Alongside that, there’s a digital Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans all floor types and de-tangles long hair and pet hair as you clean. Again, it adapts suction power according to the surface so hard floors are treated differently to deep carpets and vice versa. An anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair from everything from stairs to pet beds and car seats. In all, you get seven Dyson-engineered accessories so it adapts to many scenarios. You can also convert the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum to a handheld vacuum so it’s easy to use in awkward areas. Up to 60 minutes of run time means you’ll easily be able to clean the car thoroughly.

A truly effective investment for anyone who wants a clean home (which is surely everyone), the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is a cordless vacuum that is going to last you a long time. Usually priced at $800, it’s down to $750 for a limited time at Best Buy. It’s a modest discount but if you’ve been waiting to invest in a great cordless vacuum, this is a good time to do so. Hit the buy button now before the deal ends very soon.

