Dyson’s best cordless vacuum is $200 off for Labor Day

If you’ve been waiting for this year’s Labor Day sales because you were hoping to purchase a Dyson cordless vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you’re in luck because the brand’s top product, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra, is available from Best Buy at $200 off. From its original price of $800, you’ll only have to pay $600, but only if you hurry. The offer will expire at the end of the holiday, but there’s a chance that stocks get sold out sooner than that. To make sure that you don’t miss out on one of the top Labor Day cordless vacuum deals, you’re going to have to complete the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra is making a run to the top of the best cordless vacuums because it’s got what it takes to keep your home clean from all kinds of dust and debris — even the ones that you can’t see. It’s equipped with a laser that will reveal otherwise invisible particles, and show the size and number of these particles on the vacuum’s LCD screen. This will allow the Dyson V15 Detect Extra’s powerful motor to pick up everything, while its whole-machine filtration system will make sure that the vacuum will only release clean air.

For cleaning smaller areas such as inside your vehicle, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra easily converts to a handheld vacuum. You’ll also get several accessories to use with it, including a Hair Screw tool that removes long hair and pet hair from different surfaces, and a Light Pipe Crevice tool with LED lights so that you can illuminate and properly clean narrow spaces.

For those who have been looking forward to a Dyson Labor Day sale, check out what Best Buy is offering — the Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum with a $200 discount, which pulls its price down to $600 from $800. There are only several hours left on the deal, which may not even last that long as stocks could already be running low. To get the Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum at a more affordable price, add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout as soon as possible.

