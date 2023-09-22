 Skip to main content
Hurry — Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum is $150 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.
Dyson

Dyson deals are always in high demand, especially for the brand’s cordless vacuums, so you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer from Best Buy — a $150 discount for the Dyson V15 Detect Extra, bringing its price down to $650 from $800. There are still a few days left before the bargain expires, but we’re not sure if stocks will last that long, so if you’re interested, don’t hesitate with your purchase. You’re going to miss out on the savings if you take too much time to think about it.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum

Dyson’s devices always have a spot among the best cordless vacuums, and that trend continues with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra. It’s equipped with Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor, which can spin at up to 125,000 rpm for powerful suction that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, while also featuring advanced whole-machine filtration that can trap most particles so that it will release cleaner air into your home.

The most unique feature of the Dyson V15 Detect Extra is its Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which uses a laser to reveal dust that you can’t see with your own eyes. The cordless vacuum’s LCD screen shows the size and number of particles, as well as its remaining battery life out of a maximum of 60 minutes. The Dyson V15 Detect Extra comes with several other cleaning accessories, including a Hair Screw tool for picking up long hair and pet hair, and it can easily convert into a handheld vacuum to be able to maneuver in tight spaces such as on the stairs and in vehicles.

If you’re looking for cordless vacuum deals and you’re willing to spend for the best possible option out there, then it will be tough to find a better offer than the Dyson V15 Detect Extra for $650 from Best Buy. There may be a few days left before the $150 discount on the cleaning device’s original price of $800 ends, but we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then. To make sure that you get the Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

