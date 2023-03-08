 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $120 off a Dyson cordless vacuum

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you need help with keeping your floors at home clean, now’s a great time to buy a vacuum from Best Buy. That’s because the retailer has slashed the price of the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum by $120, so you’ll only have to pay $280 for this helpful cleaning device instead of its original price of $400. You’ve only got until the end of the day to take advantage of this offer though, so you should finalize the purchase now to make sure that you don’t forget.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum

Dyson is a brand that’s known worldwide for its household devices, which includes some of the best vacuums in the market. The Dyson V7 Advanced Origin is one of its most popular products, and it’s got an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars on Best Buy. The cordless vacuum features powerful suction to be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and it comes with a detangling Motorbar cleaner head with hair removal vanes to deal with pet hair. Like the best Dyson vacuums, the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin offers advanced whole-machine filtration with the capability to trap particles and allergens, with a washable filter that may be used over the cordless vacuum’s lifetime.

The Dyson V7 Advanced Origin is activated with the press of a trigger, which helps maximize the cordless vacuum’s energy efficiency as it will only use power when you want it to. In addition to every room in your home, you can also use it to clean your car and other tight spaces because it can transform into a handheld vacuum with just one click. The Dyson V7 Advanced Origin can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to go through every nook and cranny of your house.

Related

Any family will benefit from adding the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum to their cleaning arsenal, which sounds like a great idea right now with Best Buy’s $120 discount that pulls its price down to $280 from $400. Dyson products almost always get sold out quickly when they appear in cordless vacuum deals, so we’re not sure what will happen first — stocks getting depleted, or the offer expiring. To avoid missing out, buy the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 22, 2023
Two Lenovo Smart Bulbs sitting next to each other on a white background.

If you're looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let's take a look at why they're worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb
It's easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that's not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There's a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

Read more
Why you need to buy LG’s Cordless Vacuum while it’s $300 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum charging in a vertical charging stand..

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It might not seem like the most exciting thing to spend a lot of money on but honestly, investing in a great vacuum cleaner makes a ton of difference. After all, whether you like it or not, we all have to regularly clean up our homes, right? Break it down to how frequently you pull out your vacuum cleaner (and triple it if you have young children) and you'll realize you spend a surprising amount of time around that gadget that you almost certainly grudgingly spend money on. The LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is going to remind you why spending more is almost always worth it. It simplifies your life, making vacuuming so much easier than before. Sure, you may still never look forward to the process but when it's this simple and straightforward, it'll definitely take up less time once you pick up the LG CordZero. It's currently on sale at $300 off at LG bringing it down to $699 with promo code LGVac. That's still a lot for a cordless vacuum but it's a price you'll be willing to pay once you consider it as a valuable investment.

It's the first stick vacuum that is able to charge, store all your tools, and even automatically empty its own dust bin, all from one very sleek docking station. The docking station has that futuristic vibe that's going to look great in your home without stealing too much focus or taking up too much room. Because it empties its own dustbin, you don't have the hassle of doing it yourself or those inevitable times when you forget all about it until you go to clean up at a later date. After all, it's those little chores that soon add up to infuriate and put you off doing the right thing.

Read more
The best home security cameras for 2023
Erika Rawes
John Velasco
Tyler Lacoma
By Erika Rawes, John Velasco and Tyler Lacoma
February 15, 2023

Choosing a home security camera can be a daunting task since there are a lot of things to consider. Some aren’t susceptible to power outages, thanks to their battery power and local storage, while others need careful placements inside or outside the home.

We recommend starting with something like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, a well-rounded camera that’s packed full of features and boasts performance that ensures you’ll be in the know about what’s happening at home. Competitors like Ring and Nest may be more recognizable brands, but the Arlo Pro 4 has them beat on features for the price. If you're not sold on the Arlo product, here's a look at the best security cameras of 2023.

Read more