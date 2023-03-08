If you need help with keeping your floors at home clean, now’s a great time to buy a vacuum from Best Buy. That’s because the retailer has slashed the price of the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum by $120, so you’ll only have to pay $280 for this helpful cleaning device instead of its original price of $400. You’ve only got until the end of the day to take advantage of this offer though, so you should finalize the purchase now to make sure that you don’t forget.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum

Dyson is a brand that’s known worldwide for its household devices, which includes some of the best vacuums in the market. The Dyson V7 Advanced Origin is one of its most popular products, and it’s got an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 stars on Best Buy. The cordless vacuum features powerful suction to be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, and it comes with a detangling Motorbar cleaner head with hair removal vanes to deal with pet hair. Like the best Dyson vacuums, the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin offers advanced whole-machine filtration with the capability to trap particles and allergens, with a washable filter that may be used over the cordless vacuum’s lifetime.

The Dyson V7 Advanced Origin is activated with the press of a trigger, which helps maximize the cordless vacuum’s energy efficiency as it will only use power when you want it to. In addition to every room in your home, you can also use it to clean your car and other tight spaces because it can transform into a handheld vacuum with just one click. The Dyson V7 Advanced Origin can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to go through every nook and cranny of your house.

Any family will benefit from adding the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum to their cleaning arsenal, which sounds like a great idea right now with Best Buy’s $120 discount that pulls its price down to $280 from $400. Dyson products almost always get sold out quickly when they appear in cordless vacuum deals, so we’re not sure what will happen first — stocks getting depleted, or the offer expiring. To avoid missing out, buy the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin cordless vacuum right now.

