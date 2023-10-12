 Skip to main content
Usually $420, this Dyson cordless vacuum is discounted to $250

If you missed the Prime Day Dyson cordless vacuum deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, don’t worry because you can enjoy more offers from other retailers like Walmart, where the Dyson V8 Origin+ is on sale with a $170 discount. From its original price of $420, it’s down to a more affordable $250, but probably not for long. If you want to get this cordless vacuum for much cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you stop wasting time — push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin+

The Dyson V8 Origin+ is a less expensive variant of the Dyson V8 Absolute — they’re not the latest versions of the brand’s cordless vacuums, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid the purchase. The Dyson V8 Origin+ remains a worthwhile investment because it’s still a powerful cleaning device by today’s standards, with the capability to suck in all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair from around your home. It can switch to a handheld vacuum for use in tight spaces like inside vehicles, and once you’re done, you can easily empty its contents directly into your trash bin without having to touch what it picked up.

Every purchase of the Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum comes with the Motorbar cleaner head, which features hair removal vanes that will prevent them from getting tangled up; the crevice tool to reach narrow spaces; and the combination tool that combines a brush and a wide nozzle. You’ll also get a docking station, where you can leave the cordless vacuum for charging so it will always be ready for your next cleaning sessions.

Walmart currently has an offer for the Dyson V8 Origin+ that may be better than Amazon’s October Prime Day deals for cordless vacuums — instead of $420, you’ll only have to pay $250, allowing you to pocket $170 in savings. The brand’s cordless vacuums are extremely popular for many reasons, so we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain. If you’re already looking forward to the Dyson V8 Origin+ as a cleaning companion, you should complete the transaction as soon as you can.

