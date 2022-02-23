Echo Show 10 vs. Echo Show 15: Which is right for you?

So you’re shopping for an Echo Show device, and you’ve finally narrowed it down to the two newest and most popular devices: The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd-generation) and the Echo Show 15. Which one is right for you? Both of these smart speaker devices (with built-in Alexa digital assistants) have their advantages, but they operate very differently. Let’s take a look at how they compare to help you make the buying decision that’s right for your space. If you want a little more background on Echo devices, you can read up on the history of Amazon Echo.

Design

The Amazon Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 (shown above) couldn’t have more different designs: The Echo Show 10 is a 10.1-inch touchscreen that sits atop a swiveling base that also doubles as a speaker. The ability to swivel 360 degrees also means that the Echo Show 10 can act as a home security camera. The overall design is compact, and it is designed to sit on a counter in a busy area of the home. (Show 10 not swiveling as it should? Check out our list of common Echo Show problems and how to fix them.)

The newest Echo Show is designed to be wall-mounted — no swivel action here. The Amazon Echo Show 15 resembles a small television set or a framed photograph. The large 15.6-inch size is quite flat and is meant to stay fixed in one position.

Winner: Tie

Trying to pick a winner when it comes to design is nearly impossible. What will inspire you to choose one of these over the other will largely come down to how much space you have, whether you need or want movement in your device, and if you have wall space and the ability to mount it properly. Each device is stylish in its own right and will add a certain tech-y cachet to your space.

Adjustability and motion

You could say the Echo Show 10 (pictured above) is the more versatile smart digital assistant of the two. The unit can pan and swivel on its own and even has the option of a manual tilt, so you can adjust the Show 10 however you want. Plus, with facial recognition, the horizontal screen can automatically follow you around the room, so the front is always visible to you.

The Echo Show 15 by comparison is meant to stay put, though you can choose whether to display it in a vertical or horizontal orientation. The model’s flat, framed design is meant to be wall-mounted (using the included mounting bracket). There is an option to purchase an add-on stand for this device, and the Sanus Tilt and Swivel stand in particular does give you the option of using the Show 15 either vertically or horizontally.

Winner: Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10’s huge range of motion and face tracking means you can always see what’s going on. While the Echo Show 15 does allow for either vertical or horizontal viewing, we’re going to call this one for the more maneuverable Echo Show 10.

Speaker

If a primary use for your Amazon Echo device will be listening to music, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is your must-have choice. The model features a larger speaker (two 1-inch tweeters, 3-inch woofer) built into its spinning base and can play music that sounds enjoyable from any angle.

By contrast, the flat Amazon Echo Show 15 has nowhere near the same speaker power. While there is a small built-in speaker, mainly for communicating with Alexa, this speaker lacks fidelity and depth.

Winner: Echo Show 10

Yes, there’s a clear winner here: If you want your speaker primarily for music or listening to podcasts or radio, pick the Echo Show 10. If you’re less concerned about audio quality or use another device for music listening, you’ll probably be happy with the Echo Show 15.

Video

Part of deciding on the speaker that’s right for you involves determining how you might use the Echo Show most. If there’s an appeal to being able to watch Amazon Prime TV shows on your Echo Show, choose the Echo Show 15. With its bigger screen, it’s simply easier to watch and enjoy.

On the other hand, the facial recognition tracking of the Echo Show 10 has the ability to follow you as you move around the room, always keeping the screen (and your movies or TV) within view. That’s pretty handy if you’re trying to keep one eye on a video. While the 10.1-inch screen is a bit on the smaller side, it’s still effective for checking out cooking videos or watching Wheel of Time while you make dinner.

Winner: Echo Show 15

On size alone, we will have to give this one to the Amazon Echo Show 15. Even so, we offer the caveat that if you’re the type of person who has a larger kitchen or you’re constantly in motion in your home office or den, it’s possible the movement tracking of Echo Show 10 might make more sense for you.

Special features

Each of Amazon’s newest smart digital assistants with a screen has a few special features.

Visual ID

The new Echo Show 15 features Visual ID, which provides personalized information and updates based on who Alexa sees in front of the camera. Visual ID can display daily calendar info and appointments, kids’ news, or a special digital sticky note that reads, “Have a good day at school!” When someone else in your household who is also enrolled in visual ID comes close to the device, they can see information that’s specific to them, too.

While that may chalk up another point for the Echo Show 15, Amazon has made Visual ID backward compatible to the Echo Show 10, so it’s now possible to take advantage of this feature on the older device.

Face tracking for video calling

On the Amazon Echo Show 10, you have the option of enabling facial recognition and tracking, not just so your video stream stays within view, but also so that when you’re on a video call, you’re always visible. With Echo-to-Echo calling plus Zoom abilities, the Echo Show 10 is the option to pick for those who are always in contact with family and friends.

Winner: Tie

Price and availability

When it comes to availability, both of these devices can be delivered to your door in no time from Amazon. Amazingly, there is no difference in price: The Amazon Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 10 both sell for $249.99. You can truly evaluate the configuration that makes the most sense for your space with no need to worry about pinching pennies.

Winner: Tie

Specs

Amazon Echo Show 10 Amazon Echo Show 15 Size 9.9 inches x 9 inches x 6.7 inches 15.8 inches x 9.9 inches x 1.4 inches Speaker Two 1.0-inch tweeters + 3.0-inch woofer Two 1.6-inch tweeters Screen size and resolution

10.1 inches with 1280 x 800 resolution 15.6 inches with 1920 x 1080 resolution Movement Yes, swivel base No Camera 13-megapixel front camera 5MP front camera Orientation options Horizontal only Horizontal or vertical Price $249 $249 Buy from Amazon Amazon Review score 4.5 out of 5 stars 4 out of 5 stars

Overall winner: Echo Show 10

With its bigger, better-sounding, and more powerful speaker, plus motion tracking, a nice 10-inch screen, and an extra half-star from our reviewer, we are calling this one for the Echo Show 10 … but just barely. So much of the decision between these two devices comes down to how you plan to use yours the most. These devices are equally matched on the digital assistant front, with Alexa able to handle all kinds of tasks and the ability to control your smart home. Your decision will be based on things like your available space, special features, whether or not you want to wall-mount it, and if you want it for listening to audio and music programs. (Get the Echo Show 10 if you want it for audio; if it’s all about video, go for the Show 15.)

Either way, these devices are equally matched and equally priced, meaning you can choose the option that you think will fit into your smart home, even if we do have a slight preference for the more versatile Echo Show 10.

Editors' Recommendations