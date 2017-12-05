Here’s a rundown of Google Home-compatible devices

In November 2016, Google entered the smart-home fracas with the aptly-named Google Home, a connected speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo and its ilk. Its capabilities include, but aren’t limited to, keeping your life organized, playing music from almost any streaming service, searching for answers to questions, working in tandem with Chromecast to display photos and videos on a TV, and controlling a bevy of smart-home devices.
While Home’s assistant might have some advantages over Amazon’s Alexa — it does give you a detailed answer on how to clean up a wine stain, for example, as opposed to Alexa saying, “I don’t know” — Google’s new device isn’t compatible with the same number of smart-home products as Amazon’s speakers. Well, at least not yet. Of course, Alexa’s spent the better part of the last couple years integrating with partners, and since its release, Google Home has been playing catch-up.
That said, it’s come a long way since its initial release and has added more options — such as the Google Home Mini and Google Home Max — to the family. There are also lots of lights, switches, and thermostats that you can control with your voice thanks to the speakers. Keep scrolling to find out all the Google Home-compatible devices and services.
Compatible smart home devices
Thermostats
ecobee: Pair ecobee’s thermostats with its room sensors for more intelligent, voice-activated temperature control.
Products: ecobee4 ($249), ecobee3 lite ($169), Room Sensors ($79, two pack)
First Alert: Onelink is First Alert’s touchscreen, Google Home-compatible thermostat.
Product: Onelink Thermostat ($185)
Hive: This U.K.-based company has a monthly plan for its smart thermostat.
Product: Active Thermostat ($13 per month)
Honeywell: Start by saying, “OK, Google,” and you can adjust the temperature with several types of Honeywell thermostats.
Products: Lyric Round ($199), Lyric T5 ($150), Lyric T6 Pro ($125), Total Connect Comfort (request quote)
Lux: The selling point for Lux’s smart thermostat is its replaceable cover, which lets you match it to your decor.
Product: Kono Thermostat ($150)
Nest: The Alphabet-owned company actually offers several smart devices, but for now, Google Home only controls its learning thermostats.
Product: Learning Thermostat ($250)
Netatmo: Only available in the U.K., Netatmo makes smart a thermostat and smart radiator knobs.
Products: Smart Thermostat (£149) Smart Radiator Knobs (£70)
Lighting
Locks
August: Retrofitting with your existing lock, August lets you lock — but not unlock — your door with your voice via Google Home.
Products: Smart Lock Pro ($230)
Igloohome: A lock with keypad, the Igloohome also works with an app and Google Home.
Products: Deadbolt 02 ($231)
Nuki: Like the August, Nuki’s smart lock fits on the inside of doors in some European countries.
Products: Smart Lock (€229)
Hubs
Iris by Lowe’s: Iris, Lowe’s smart-home system, works with a bunch of devices, including Google Home.
Product: Hub ($70)
Samsung SmartThings: Combining Google Home with a SmartThings Hub grants access to a veritable smorgasbord of devices. (Find a list here).
Product: Hub ($49)
Wink: Like SmartThings, Wink’s hub works with lots of products, so items from different manufacturers can work together.
Product: Hub 2 ($99)
Security
|Cameras
|Sensors
|Video Doorbells
|Security Packages
|Canary
Canary ($169), Canary Flex ($199)
|Aura Smart Home Motion Sensors
Starter Kit ($199)
|Ring
Video Doorbell ($179), Video Doorbell 2 ($199), Video Doorbell Pro ($249), Video Doorbell Elite ($499)
|Hive
Home Check Plan ($20 per month)
|Guardzilla
360 HD Security Camera ($230), Outdoor HD Camera ($100), All-in-One HD Security Camera ($100)
|eGlu
Motion Sensors (request pricing)
|Rogers Smart Home
Monitoring and security packages (Monthly prices vary)
|Logitech
Circle 2 ($180)
|iHome
iSS50 SmartMonitor ($50)
|Scout Alarm
Monitoring and security packages (Monthly prices vary)
|Samnos
K1 DIY Security Kit ($300)
|Vivint
Automation and security packages (Monthly prices vary)
Outlets and Plugs
|Smart Plugs
|Smart Outlets
|Awair
Glow Air Quality Smart Plug ($99)
| iDevices
Wall Outlet ($100)
| Belkin Wemo
Mini Smart Plug ($35), Insight Smart Plug ($45), Switch Smart Plug ($40)
| Connectiviot
Glow Air Quality Smart Plug ($99)
| ΣCasa
ΣPlug Smart Plug ($30)
| Geeni
Energi Smart Plug ($25), Surge 4 USB Smart Power Strip ($40)
| Hook
Smart Plug ($27), Hub ($49)
| iDevices
Outdoor Switch ($80), Switch ($30)
| iHome
iSPX6 Smart Plug ($30), iSP100 Outdoor Switch ($40)
| Insignia
Smart Plug ($25)
|IntelliPlug
Smart Plug ($25)
| Kasia
Plug ($35)
|Powwow Smart Home
Smart Surge Protector ($129), Mini Smart Plug ($35)
| TP-Link
Smart Plug ($30)
Appliances
|Large appliances
|Small appliances
|Vacuums
|Air Conditioners
|Candy Bianca
|Gourmia
Free Fry 360-Degree Turbo XP Air Fryer with Wi-Fi ($171), Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($100)
| Hoover
Rogue Vacuum ($500)
|LG
|GE Appliances
|Smarter
iKettle ($135)
|iRobot
Roomba 690 ($375), Roomba 890 ($500), Roomba 960 ($600), Roomba 980 ($800)
|Frigidaire
|Whirlpool
| Anova
Precision Cooker ($199)
|LG
Hom-Bot CR5765GD ($1,000), Hom-Bot CR3365RD ($700), Hom-Bot CR3465BB ($800)
|Sensibo
Sky ($119)
|Jenn-Air
|Neato
Botvac D3 Connected ($399), Botvac D5 Connected ($599), Botvac D7 Connected ($799), Botvac Connected ($699)
|Tado
Smart AC Control ($179)
|LG
Washers, Dryers, Refrigerators, Ranges, Air Conditioners
|Eufy
RoboVac 11C ($300)
|Shark
Ion Robot 750 ($350)
Miscellaneous
|Sprinkler Controllers
|Garage Door Openers
|Other
|Blossom Sprinkler
Smart Watering Controller ($149)
|Chamberlain
MyQ-Garage Opener ($199), MyQ Home Bridge ($50)
|Control Nightingale
White Noise Machine ($149)
|Rachio
Smart Sprinkler Controller ($200)
|LiftMaster
MyQ Home Bridge ($70)
|Linear
|Nexx
Garage Door Opener ($100)
If This, Then That (IFTTT)
First things first: If you don’t know what IFTTT is and how it works, check out our rundown here. Once you’re familiar with the service, it offers all sorts of neat features such as turning on the heat when you leave the office or starting your coffee when your head leaves the pillow. It’s a little confusing at first, but you’ll start using recipes like a pro in no time.
Other compatible services and devices
The following products and services feature compatibility with Google Home as well.
|Music streaming services
|Streaming devices
|Speakers and TVs
|Other
|Google Play Music
|Google Chromecast
|Vizio
|Google Calendar
|YouTube Music
|Chromecast Audio
|Toshiba
|Google Keep
|Spotify
|Chromecast Ultra
|Philips
|Mad Libs
|Pandora
|Sony
|Third-party created services
|TuneIn
|Bang & Olufsen
|Grundig
|Pioneer
|Altec Lansing
|Polk Audio
|Blaupunkt
|Brookstone
|Grace Digital
|Harman/Kardon
|JBL
|Jensen
|LG
Right now, the Home’s most impressive feature lies with its baked-in assistant, which answers fairly complicated questions and uses context clues to respond to follow-ups. It also interacts with Google’s Chromecast, meaning simple Home prompts easily play YouTube videos or pull up photos on a TV if you already own the $35 device. The audio version also plays music on speakers throughout a home.
Considering Google Home costs $40 less than the Amazon Echo, the Home is beginning to look like an attractive option for a voice-controlled assistant, especially for Android users who get added benefits, like shopping lists they vocally add items to.
