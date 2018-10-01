Digital Trends
Smart Home

China’s Ezviz division summons a swath of new smart home products

Clayton Moore
By

Following its announcement of a slew of new products at Europe’s IFA 2018 conference in Berlin, Ezviz — a division of Chinese manufacturer Hikvision, whose controlling shareholder is the Chinese government — unveiled a new line of smart home-enabled products including a battery-powered camera, two smart doorbells, a smart plug, and more that lean heavily towards smart home security.

These new Ezviz products come completely compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT (If This, Then That) communication protocols and their associated devices. No word on availability in America just yet but the company is making an aggressive push into the European markets, including the imminent launch of its popular cloud storages devices.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new EZVIZ smart home devices

Wi-Fi pan-tilt camera with alarm devices: C6T RF Edition

The C6T RF Edition is a robust surveillance camera with a few more bells and whistles than your average home security camera, including an HD pan-tilt camera that can swing 340 degrees in the horizontal plane, 80 degrees upward, and 10 degrees downward. It also functions as something of a security system hub with the ability to connect up to 32 Ezviz alarms and sensors. Smart tracking, a remote control, and automated alerts through the EzvizZVIZ app complete the package. No word on pricing yet but comparable Ezviz products range from $110 to $330.

ezviz smart home security product c6t rf

Battery-powered security camera: C3A

A new smart home security camera is no surprise, given Hikvision and Ezviz’s background in video surveillance products but the sheer simplicity of the new C3A camera is refreshing. This is an outdoor stand-alone, wire-free, battery-powered security camera whose juice can be augmented by an onboard solar panel. A fully charged camera can operate up to 90 days on its own but solar augmentation can boost that operating time as well. The cam features full 1080p video, a diagonal 125-degree field of view, and two-way audio via the onboard microphone and speaker. A MicroSD card enables recording up to 128 GB, while users can also adopt an optional cloud storage plan. The product is currently listed on the U.S.Ezviz site for $230.

In an interesting side note, Ezviz also revealed it will launch an extension to the device in a battery camera base that will not only function as a control center and router connection but will also enable users to manage up to six C3A camera simultaneously.

ezviz smart home security product c3a

Smart door viewer: DP1

Ezviz’s new DP1 smart door viewer was a 2018 Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Awards Honoree and a product that collects several smart home innovations into a single device. The DP1 provides the functions of a traditional door peephole, an IP camera, and a doorbell system, also accessed via a 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen. The device features a 124-degree HD wide-angle lens and is also equipped with a passive infrared sensor (PIR), motion alerts for human detection, and two-way communication via a smartphone app. A 3-meter infrared distance for night vision enables users to see and capture videos even when it’s dark. Meanwhile, a lithium battery can last up to three months without recharging. It should run around $230.

ezviz smart home security product

Smart doorbells: DB1 and DB2

These two smart doorbells are pretty much the same including an onboard camera, alerts via the Ezviz app, and night vision up to five meters. The only difference is in power; the DB2 offers the same features as the DB1 but is powered by a rechargeable battery. No prices are available yet.

ezviz smart home security product d

Floodlight Camera: LC1

For people who just absolutely have to know whether it’s a burglar or the boyfriend skulking around in the backyard, EZVIZ offers a powerful outdoor Wi-Fi camera with super-bright 2,500-lumen LED floodlights. A 270-degree field of view, infrared, motion detection and a 100-decibel siren make this a pretty scary and effective tool for scaring off things that go bump in the night. No price yet but the company’s previous “Husky” outdoor camera retailed for $150.

ezviz smart home security product lc1

Wi-Fi smart plug: T31

Everybody’s got a smart plug these days and Ezviz is no exception. Their T31 smart plug turns most electronic devices into smart devices with full remote management via the Ezviz app. Users can also customize the names of multiple T31 devices and view power usage statistics to help them better understand and manage their power consumption actions.

ezviz smart home security product t31

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Night School' wins the weekend box office while 'Hell Fest' flops
Amazon Echo Dot
Product Review

Amazon's Echo Dot is a tiny box with a big brain that keeps getting smarter

The Echo Dot packs all of Alexa into a device half the price, making it not only a handy tool for the Amazon faithful, but one of the smartest moves the online retailer has ever made.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
airbnb sued hidden camera
Smart Home

Is it illegal to put hidden cameras in an Airbnb rental?

With so many home security cameras these days, does a homeowner have the right to place cameras in a place they're renting out to Airbnb guests? Is it illegal for a homeowner to film in an Airbnb rental? 
Posted By Erika Rawes
best dryer feature
Smart Home

Looking for the best dryer? Take one of these for a spin

Dryers may be the afterthought when it comes to buying a laundry pair, but the best dryers should have key features that you want in your new appliance, whether it's sanitizing or energy efficiency.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Echo Show
Smart Home

Echo Show 2017 vs. Echo Show 2018

Amazon has a new Echo Show, and it's entirely redesigned! Let's take a look at the Echo Show 2017 vs. the Echo Show 2018 and see how they compare. Everything from the display and shape to the audio qualities has been reinvented.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ring ceo jamie siminoff unusual road to success feature
Smart Home

From sharks to Shaq: Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff’s unusual road to success

headline: Profile: Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff’s Unusual Road to Success Excerpt: In 2013, Jamie Siminoff, CEO and founder of Ring, walked away from the show Shark Tank empty handed. Now, after selling his DIY home security company to Amazon…
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
char broil tru infrared double header grill review e8e0cc35 a906 4470 8625 a1704842275c
Outdoors

Smart grills are dumb. Here’s why you’re better off keeping it simple

We were once wooed by the allure of a smart grill, but our experience suggests smart grills aren't a smart investment after all. At least, not yet. Here's why your money is better spent on a quality dumb grill.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Smart Home

Power through your afternoon slump with the best espresso machines

Brew professional-style espresso drinks and become the envy of your neighborhood with one of the best espresso machines on the planet. We have options across a range of price points, perfect for any budget.
Posted By Gia Liu
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
fitbit resting heart rate study medicine health glasses hospital clinic organ prescription doctor medical medic healthcare ap
Smart Home

Alexa could connect doctors with their patients through teleconferencing

A telehealth startup called MediSprout has partnered with Alexa to more easily connect patients with their doctors, schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, and ask general health questions.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
SharkNinja Cofffee Bar
Smart Home

Need a cup of joe without the hassle of a coffee pot? Try these single-cup models

Looking for the perfect single serve coffee maker at an affordable price? Here are the best single cup coffee makers for your home or office. From high tech customization to extra-fast cups, there's a model that works for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma