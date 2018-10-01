China’s Ezviz division summons a swath of new smart home products

Share

Following its announcement of a slew of new products at Europe’s IFA 2018 conference in Berlin, Ezviz — a division of Chinese manufacturer Hikvision, whose controlling shareholder is the Chinese government — unveiled a new line of smart home-enabled products including a battery-powered camera, two smart doorbells, a smart plug, and more that lean heavily towards smart home security.

These new Ezviz products come completely compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT (If This, Then That) communication protocols and their associated devices. No word on availability in America just yet but the company is making an aggressive push into the European markets, including the imminent launch of its popular cloud storages devices.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new EZVIZ smart home devices

Wi-Fi pan-tilt camera with alarm devices: C6T RF Edition

The C6T RF Edition is a robust surveillance camera with a few more bells and whistles than your average home security camera, including an HD pan-tilt camera that can swing 340 degrees in the horizontal plane, 80 degrees upward, and 10 degrees downward. It also functions as something of a security system hub with the ability to connect up to 32 Ezviz alarms and sensors. Smart tracking, a remote control, and automated alerts through the EzvizZVIZ app complete the package. No word on pricing yet but comparable Ezviz products range from $110 to $330.

Battery-powered security camera: C3A

A new smart home security camera is no surprise, given Hikvision and Ezviz’s background in video surveillance products but the sheer simplicity of the new C3A camera is refreshing. This is an outdoor stand-alone, wire-free, battery-powered security camera whose juice can be augmented by an onboard solar panel. A fully charged camera can operate up to 90 days on its own but solar augmentation can boost that operating time as well. The cam features full 1080p video, a diagonal 125-degree field of view, and two-way audio via the onboard microphone and speaker. A MicroSD card enables recording up to 128 GB, while users can also adopt an optional cloud storage plan. The product is currently listed on the U.S.Ezviz site for $230.

In an interesting side note, Ezviz also revealed it will launch an extension to the device in a battery camera base that will not only function as a control center and router connection but will also enable users to manage up to six C3A camera simultaneously.

Smart door viewer: DP1

Ezviz’s new DP1 smart door viewer was a 2018 Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Awards Honoree and a product that collects several smart home innovations into a single device. The DP1 provides the functions of a traditional door peephole, an IP camera, and a doorbell system, also accessed via a 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen. The device features a 124-degree HD wide-angle lens and is also equipped with a passive infrared sensor (PIR), motion alerts for human detection, and two-way communication via a smartphone app. A 3-meter infrared distance for night vision enables users to see and capture videos even when it’s dark. Meanwhile, a lithium battery can last up to three months without recharging. It should run around $230.

Smart doorbells: DB1 and DB2

These two smart doorbells are pretty much the same including an onboard camera, alerts via the Ezviz app, and night vision up to five meters. The only difference is in power; the DB2 offers the same features as the DB1 but is powered by a rechargeable battery. No prices are available yet.

Floodlight Camera: LC1

For people who just absolutely have to know whether it’s a burglar or the boyfriend skulking around in the backyard, EZVIZ offers a powerful outdoor Wi-Fi camera with super-bright 2,500-lumen LED floodlights. A 270-degree field of view, infrared, motion detection and a 100-decibel siren make this a pretty scary and effective tool for scaring off things that go bump in the night. No price yet but the company’s previous “Husky” outdoor camera retailed for $150.

Wi-Fi smart plug: T31

Everybody’s got a smart plug these days and Ezviz is no exception. Their T31 smart plug turns most electronic devices into smart devices with full remote management via the Ezviz app. Users can also customize the names of multiple T31 devices and view power usage statistics to help them better understand and manage their power consumption actions.