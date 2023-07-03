Save $70 when you buy two Google Nest Cam security cameras

Protect your home with a high-quality security camera like the Google Nest Cam. The battery-powered device is currently available with a $70 discount from Dell if you buy two, so you’ll only have to pay $260 instead of $330 for the pair. There’s no information on when the offer will end though, so if you want to get two Google Nest Cam security cameras at 21% off, you’re going to have to buy them as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Cam

The battery-powered version of the Google Nest Cam appears in our list of the best home security cameras for a variety of reasons, beginning with its weather-resistant design that will allow you to place it anywhere indoors or outdoors. You can recharge its battery at any time, and because it’s wireless, installation is very easy. Once it’s up and running, you’ll be able to see through its lens clearly through the Google Home app as it offers 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second with night vision. You can also talk and listen to visitors and delivery couriers using the security camera’s built-in speaker and microphone.

The Google Nest Cam is a smart home security camera that can tell the difference between a person and a vehicle, which will be very helpful in setting what kind of alerts that you want to get on the Google Home app. You can also select an area that you want the Google Nest Cam to focus on, and if you miss a notification, you can see what happened with up to three hours of even video history. If you sign up for a Nest Aware subscription, you’ll get up to 60 days of video history and 10 days of 24/7 video history.

Monitor your home from both inside and outside with two units of the Google Nest Cam, which you can get for just $260 from Dell. That’s $70 in savings on their original price of $330, but you’ll need to act fast because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the discount. If you’re sold on the Google Nest Cam, you need to hurry if you want to get two of the security camera for cheaper than usual.

