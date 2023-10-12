 Skip to main content
Sleeker than a Ring doorbell: Google’s Nest Doorbell is $60 off

If you thought about buying a Ring Video Doorbell from Amazon’s October Prime Day deals but you decided against it because you don’t like their blocky designs, then you may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the sleeker Google Nest Doorbell. From $180, it’s down to a more affordable $120 following a $60 discount. We’re not sure if it will stay this cheap for long, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this security device, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell

The battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell is featured in our list of the best video doorbells as the best battery video doorbell for several reasons, including a modern design that’s easy on the eyes. The matte plastic chassis will blend in with most front door setups, and because it’s a wireless device, there’s no need to deal with unsightly cables upon installation — all you need is the Google Home app and a Google account.

Through the Google Home app, you’ll be able to view live video from the Google Nest Doorbell’s HD camera, and you’ll also be able to talk to whoever’s outside your front door using its built-in microphone and speaker. The video doorbell offers free event video history for up to three hours, and if there’s a power outage, it will automatically record events for up to one hours on its local storage. The Google Nest Doorbell also comes with night vision so you can clearly see when it’s dark, and it protects your privacy with encrypted video and two-step verification.

You can’t put a price on your peace of mind, but you can enjoy savings when purchasing the Google Nest Doorbell from Best Buy. The smart home device is currently on sale with a $60 discount that pulls its price down to just $120 from $180 originally. It may return to its regular price much sooner than you expect, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Go ahead and proceed with the transaction for the Google Nest Doorbell so you can make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual.

