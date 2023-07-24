If you want to add a smart display or two to your home but you’re not sure which one to buy, you should consider going for the Google Nest Hub Max through Best Buy’s offer. It’s down to just $170 from its original price of $230, following a $60 discount. However, if you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is left before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub Max

In our roundup of the best smart displays, we identified the Google Nest Hub Max as the best option for those who prefer Google Assistant over Amazon’s Alexa. Google Assistant’s Voice Match feature will recognize the voices of your family members for personalized experiences, and with the smart display’s Face Match, this becomes even more potent. You can also use the Google Nest Hub Max with the Google Home app to control your other Google Home and Chromecast devices, including smart lights, security cameras, smart thermostats, and more.

The advantages of smart displays in our smart speakers versus smart displays comparison include their ability to show recipes as a kitchen companion, stream shows that you want to catch up on, look through security cameras, and engage in video calls. You’ll be able to do all of these and more with the Google Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch HD touchscreen and 6.5MP camera. When the smart display isn’t in use, you can link it with your Google Photos account to set it up as the ultimate digital picture frame.

The Google Nest Hub Max will be a great addition to any household, and with Best Buy’s $60 discount, you may be able to afford to get multiples of the smart display to place around your home. From its original price of $230, you’ll only have to pay $170, but only if you complete your transaction before the offer ends. We’re not sure when that will happen, or when stocks will run out, so if you want the Google Nest Hub Max for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now.

