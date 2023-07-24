 Skip to main content
Best Buy just slashed $60 off the Google Nest Hub Max smart display

Aaron Mamiit
Photos on a Nest Hub Max.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you want to add a smart display or two to your home but you’re not sure which one to buy, you should consider going for the Google Nest Hub Max through Best Buy’s offer. It’s down to just $170 from its original price of $230, following a $60 discount. However, if you’re interested in taking advantage of this deal, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is left before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub Max

In our roundup of the best smart displays, we identified the Google Nest Hub Max as the best option for those who prefer Google Assistant over Amazon’s Alexa. Google Assistant’s Voice Match feature will recognize the voices of your family members for personalized experiences, and with the smart display’s Face Match, this becomes even more potent. You can also use the Google Nest Hub Max with the Google Home app to control your other Google Home and Chromecast devices, including smart lights, security cameras, smart thermostats, and more.

The advantages of smart displays in our smart speakers versus smart displays comparison include their ability to show recipes as a kitchen companion, stream shows that you want to catch up on, look through security cameras, and engage in video calls. You’ll be able to do all of these and more with the Google Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch HD touchscreen and 6.5MP camera. When the smart display isn’t in use, you can link it with your Google Photos account to set it up as the ultimate digital picture frame.

The Google Nest Hub Max will be a great addition to any household, and with Best Buy’s $60 discount, you may be able to afford to get multiples of the smart display to place around your home. From its original price of $230, you’ll only have to pay $170, but only if you complete your transaction before the offer ends. We’re not sure when that will happen, or when stocks will run out, so if you want the Google Nest Hub Max for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now.

Google’s latest Nest Hub smart display is almost 50% off at Walmart
The Google Nest Hub on a table.

Get a smart display in your bedroom, living room, or multiple places around the house by taking advantage of Walmart's offer that nearly halves the price of the second-generation Google Nest Hub. Instead of $100, the smart home device is down to a more affordable $55, for $45 in savings. You'll need to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible if you're interested though, because we're not sure what will happen first between the deal expiring or stocks running out.

Why you should buy the second-generation Google Nest Hub
The second-generation Google Nest Hub, the follow-up to the first-generation Google Nest Hub released in 2018, is our top choice for a no-camera display in our list of the best smart displays. While it doesn't offer the option of engaging in video chats because of the lack of a camera, there's a 7-inch touchscreen that you can use to access all of your other smart home devices, as well as watch streaming content and tutorial videos. You'll also be able to ask the Google Assistant to perform a variety of functions using voice commands, including creating reminders and broadcasting messages to the other Google Nest Hub smart displays around the house.

Read more
Usually $229, Walmart has the Google Nest Video Doorbell for $80
A child pressing the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell.

If you're looking at Ring video doorbell deals and realizing you want something a little different, check out the Google Nest Video Doorbell deal at Walmart. Usually priced at $229, it's down to $80 for a limited time only. A great addition for anyone wanting to keep their home more secure or simply answer the door more effectively, the deal is likely to end soon. Let's take a quick look at what to expect when you purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Video Doorbell
Considered to be one of the best video doorbells, the Google Nest Video Doorbell is great for security and not missing an important visitor. It's hardwired so you'll need to put a little more effort in than a battery version, but it means no need to recharge the device. Once set up, it's able to stream 24/7 so you can check in on who might be around your home at all times.

Read more
A big discount just landed on the Google Nest Doorbell for Prime Day
A man installs a wired model of the Google Nest Doorbell near his front door.

Prime Day is under way, and of all the Prime Day deals currently taking place, one that really stands out is up there with the best Prime Day smart home deals. The wired version of the Google Nest Doorbell close to its lowest price of the year, coming in at a sale price of just $120 for Prime Day. This is a savings of $60 from its regular price, as it would regularly cost $180. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell (wired)
The Google Nest Doorbell is a good video doorbell consideration if you’re new to the world of modern home security. And if you have the battery-powered model of the Google Nest Doorbell, you may be wondering if it’s worth upgrading to the new Google Nest wired doorbell. There’s no wrong way to power your Google Nest Doorbell, but this wired version is a little newer and it’s the one you can find discounted for Prime Day. It hangs in there with many of the best video doorbells and without the need to recharge batteries, you can have some peace of mind knowing you’ll be able to check your video doorbell 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Read more