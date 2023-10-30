 Skip to main content
There’s a huge Google Nest camera, doorbell, and thermostat sale happening now

Best Buy just launched early Black Friday deals for various smart home devices by Google Nest, including security cameras, video doorbells, and smart thermostats. There are 20 offers in total so it shouldn’t take you too much time to go through them, but you should be hurrying because these bargains may disappear at any moment. With Google Nest among the most trusted brands for smart home setups, stocks for some of these products may be gone sooner than you expect, so if you see something you like, push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Google Nest sale

If you’re looking for security camera deals, the Google Nest Cam is highly recommended in our roundup of the best home security cameras for its Google Assistant integration. It’s currently available for , following a $60 discount on its original price of $180. However, for an extra layer of protection, there’s the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, which deter potential intruders with a floodlight that can automatically light up when it detects activity. It’s down to for savings of $90 on its sticker price of $280. Both cameras will allow you to look through their lens and communicate with visitors through the Google Home app, and they’re battery-powered so there will be no need to deal with cables.

If you prefer a video doorbell over a security camera, or if you want both of these devices protecting your home, you should check out the Google Nest Doorbell. It’s also battery-powered and you can see and talk to whoever’s outside your front door through the Google Home app. It’s on sale at $60 off, for a from $180. Meanwhile, for those searching for Nest Thermostat deals to be able to control your home’s temperature even while you’re away, the Google Nest Thermostat, which is our best budget smart thermostat among the best smart thermostats, is down to an even more instead of $130 for savings of $40.

You shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s Google Nest sale if you were planning to upgrade your smart home setup, as these early Black Friday deals may no longer be around by the time the shopping holiday rolls in. If you see an offer that you like from the ones we’ve highlighted above or from the complete list in the link below, we highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately. That’s because you’re risking missing out on the discounts the further that you delay your purchases, so push through with them now.

